World of Heroes Codes (January 2025) [UPDATE + SALE]

Uploaded: January 24, 2025 Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

It’s time to choose who you want to become—a hero or a villain—and what kind of powers you wish to wield. As you complete quests in this My-Hero-Academia-inspired game, you’ll realize your true potential and determine what kind of path you are destined to walk in World of Heroes.

As the game drops you straight into the midst of action, you’ll have to do a lot of grinding to be able to make any relevant choices and use all the skills at your disposal. Luckily, World of Heroes codes will give you plenty of free Spins and Gold so that you can put different builds to the test and see which one suits you the most. If you’re looking for another challenging action RPG title, drop by our Jujutsu Infinite codes article and collect all the free rewards before they’re gone!

All World of Heroes Codes List

Active World of Heroes Codes

HappyNewYear! : Use for x20 Uncommon Spins and x100 Candy Canes

: Use for x20 Uncommon Spins and x100 Candy Canes ChristmasTime! : Use for x25 Common Spins, x20 Uncommon Spins, and x50 Candy Canes

: Use for x25 Common Spins, x20 Uncommon Spins, and x50 Candy Canes 3500Likes!! : Use for x15 Common Spins and x25 Uncommon Spins

: Use for x15 Common Spins and x25 Uncommon Spins 3000Likes! : Use for x10 Common Spins and x20 Uncommon Spins

: Use for x10 Common Spins and x20 Uncommon Spins 2500LesGoo : Use for x5 Common Spins and x10 Uncommon Spins

: Use for x5 Common Spins and x10 Uncommon Spins 2750LesGoo : Use for x15 Common Spins and x10 Uncommon Spins

: Use for x15 Common Spins and x10 Uncommon Spins Update2!!! : Use for x50 Common Spins and x25 Uncommon Spins

: Use for x50 Common Spins and x25 Uncommon Spins BetaRelease : Use for x15 Common Spins

: Use for x15 Common Spins LennyIzC0ol : Use for x10 Trait Spins

: Use for x10 Trait Spins GibGold: Use for x50 Gold

Expired World of Heroes Codes

Seventy5Likes

HundredLikes

250Likes!

150Likes!

350Likes!

750NICE

500EZ

850Likesss

WeAt650

Update1!!!

1250Likes!!!

1000WOOHOO

1500LikesWEW

1750LikesTY

2000Likes??!

BigMone

2250LikesCrazy

Halloween!

1MillionVisits

Update1!!!

1000WOOHOO

1250Likes!!!

Related: Heroes World codes

How to Redeem Codes in World of Heroes

Take the following steps to redeem your World of Heroes codes:

Image by The Escapist

Launch World of Heroes in Roblox. Press M on your keyboard to open the main menu. Click on the cogwheel button to open settings. Use the Enter Code Here field to input an active code. Click on Redeem to receive your free goodies.

How to Find More World of Heroes Codes

The best place to find all your World of Heroes codes in a single list that is always up-to-date is right here, in this article! Just bookmark the page (CTRL+D) and return frequently because the latest code drops will be waiting for you. If you still want to look for codes on your own, you can join the World of Heroes Discord server, follow the developer’s YouTube channel (@Cast0WasTaken), and join the Castaway Studios RBLX Roblox group.

Why Are My World of Heroes Codes Not Working?

Typing mistakes will mess up your World of Heroes codes, so you’d better copy them from our article and paste them directly into the code redemption system. There are also codes that have expired, so let us know if you come across them, and we’ll put them where they should be.

What Is World of Heroes?

World of Heroes is an action RPG game based on the My Hero Academia series. Roll for the power that suits you and enter a challenging world where you need to choose your battles and level up until you max out your stats. Boosting your stats will unlock the skills that aren’t available right away so that you can inflict significant damage on your foes. Complete quests, collect rewards, and write your story—as a hero or a villain!

For other gripping anime-based titles, take a look at our articles on Bleach Lost Souls codes and Your Bizarre Adventure codes, and collect all the free goodies while they’re still available!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy