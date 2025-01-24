World of Heroes Codes (January 2025) [UPDATE + SALE]

Uploaded: January 24, 2025
Looked for new codes!
It’s time to choose who you want to become—a hero or a villain—and what kind of powers you wish to wield. As you complete quests in this My-Hero-Academia-inspired game, you’ll realize your true potential and determine what kind of path you are destined to walk in World of Heroes.
As the game drops you straight into the midst of action, you’ll have to do a lot of grinding to be able to make any relevant choices and use all the skills at your disposal. Luckily, World of Heroes codes will give you plenty of free Spins and Gold so that you can put different builds to the test and see which one suits you the most. If you’re looking for another challenging action RPG title, drop by our Jujutsu Infinite codes article and collect all the free rewards before they’re gone!
All World of Heroes Codes List
Active World of Heroes Codes
- HappyNewYear!: Use for x20 Uncommon Spins and x100 Candy Canes
- ChristmasTime!: Use for x25 Common Spins, x20 Uncommon Spins, and x50 Candy Canes
- 3500Likes!!: Use for x15 Common Spins and x25 Uncommon Spins
- 3000Likes!: Use for x10 Common Spins and x20 Uncommon Spins
- 2500LesGoo: Use for x5 Common Spins and x10 Uncommon Spins
- 2750LesGoo: Use for x15 Common Spins and x10 Uncommon Spins
- Update2!!!: Use for x50 Common Spins and x25 Uncommon Spins
- BetaRelease: Use for x15 Common Spins
- LennyIzC0ol: Use for x10 Trait Spins
- GibGold: Use for x50 Gold
Expired World of Heroes Codes
- Seventy5Likes
- HundredLikes
- 250Likes!
- 150Likes!
- 350Likes!
- 750NICE
- 500EZ
- 850Likesss
- WeAt650
- Update1!!!
- 1250Likes!!!
- 1000WOOHOO
- 1500LikesWEW
- 1750LikesTY
- 2000Likes??!
- BigMone
- 2250LikesCrazy
- Halloween!
- 1MillionVisits
- Update1!!!
- 1000WOOHOO
- 1250Likes!!!
Related: Heroes World codes
How to Redeem Codes in World of Heroes
Take the following steps to redeem your World of Heroes codes:
- Launch World of Heroes in Roblox.
- Press M on your keyboard to open the main menu.
- Click on the cogwheel button to open settings.
- Use the Enter Code Here field to input an active code.
- Click on Redeem to receive your free goodies.
How to Find More World of Heroes Codes
The best place to find all your World of Heroes codes in a single list that is always up-to-date is right here, in this article! Just bookmark the page (CTRL+D) and return frequently because the latest code drops will be waiting for you. If you still want to look for codes on your own, you can join the World of Heroes Discord server, follow the developer’s YouTube channel (@Cast0WasTaken), and join the Castaway Studios RBLX Roblox group.
Why Are My World of Heroes Codes Not Working?
Typing mistakes will mess up your World of Heroes codes, so you’d better copy them from our article and paste them directly into the code redemption system. There are also codes that have expired, so let us know if you come across them, and we’ll put them where they should be.
What Is World of Heroes?
World of Heroes is an action RPG game based on the My Hero Academia series. Roll for the power that suits you and enter a challenging world where you need to choose your battles and level up until you max out your stats. Boosting your stats will unlock the skills that aren’t available right away so that you can inflict significant damage on your foes. Complete quests, collect rewards, and write your story—as a hero or a villain!
For other gripping anime-based titles, take a look at our articles on Bleach Lost Souls codes and Your Bizarre Adventure codes, and collect all the free goodies while they’re still available!
Published: Jan 24, 2025 07:27 am