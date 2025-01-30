All 3 WWE 2K25 Editions and Unique Bonus Features

Can you smell what 2K is cooking? It’s WWE 2K25, the latest in the series of WWE-based wrestling games. You can pre-order it now, but which edition should you get and what do you get for pre-ordering? Here are all three WWE 2K25 editions and their unique bonus features.

Every WWE 2K25 Edition & Unique Bonus Features

WWE 2K25 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, the PC version of WWE 2K25 does not include the “The Island” challenge area, which is available only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. With that in mind, here’s what you get with each edition of WWE 2K25:

WWE 2K25 Standard Edition – $69.99 console / $59.99 PC

This edition is available digitally and physically on console and digitally on PC. It includes the following features:

WWE 2K25 game

Digital Wyatt Sicks Pack (pre-order bonus only):

MyFACTION Persona Cards for: Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan

The Island Cosmetics (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only): Uncle Howdy Mask, Nikki Cross Mask

So, essentially, that’s the base game plus five bonus wrestlers and two The Island masks if you pre-order.

WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition – $99.99

There are no prizes for guessing who the “Deadman” is – it’s The Undertaker who, over his career, has gone from his super-spooky old western undertaker style to badass biker and back again. This edition, which is $30 more than the standard edition, unlocks his various incarnations. But it also throws in a host of additional content and unlocks the game seven days early.

This edition is available digitally only on PC and console and includes:

WWE 2K25 game

Deadman Pack: MyFACTION Persona Card: Undertaker '90, MyFACTION Persona Card: Mattel Elite "Greatest Hits" Undertaker, Brother Love Manager, Usable Urn

The Island Cosmetic (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only): Undertaker ‘95 Mask

Season Pass: 5 post-launch DLC Character Packs, SuperCharger

15,000 VC (in-game currency)

7 Days Early Access

WWE 2K25 Bloodline Edition – $129.99

On top of the Deadman Edition content, this edition adds a host of classic content. However, just like the Deadman Edition, it’s available digitally only. Here’s everything included in this edition:

WWE 2K25 game

Deadman Pack: MyFACTION Persona Card: Undertaker '90, MyFACTION Persona Card: Mattel Elite "Greatest Hits" Undertaker, Brother Love Manager, Usable Urn

The Island Cosmetic (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only): Undertaker ‘95 Mask

Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack: MyFACTION Persona Cards: Mattel Elite Collection Greatest Hits Roman Reigns, Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso

The Island Cosmetics (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only): Family Above All Hoodie, OTC Shirt, Yeet Tank Top + Sunglasses

WrestleMania 41 Pack (Available Summer 2025):

WrestleMania 41 Arena, MyFACTION Persona Cards: New playable Superstar (TBA), WrestleMania Main Event #1 (TBA), MyFACTION Persona Card: WrestleMania Main Event #2 (TBA)

The Rock Nation of Domination Pack:

MyFACTION Persona Card: The Rock (Nation of Domination)

Ringside Pass (enhanced Season Pass): 5 post-launch DLC Character Packs, SuperCharger, Superstar Mega-Boost, MyRISE Boost, 100,000 VC (in-game currency)

7 Days Early Access

And those are all three WWE 2K25 editions and their unique bonus features. And in the meantime, if you want to spice up last year’s game, here are WWE 2K24’s best community creations.

WWE 2K25 releases on March 14, 2025.

