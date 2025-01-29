MLB The Show 25: All Cover Athletes, Release Date, and Preorder Date

MLB The Show 25 announced its cover athletes and release date, with the game coming sooner than you may think. With multiple changes on the horizon, there are a few things to know before pre-ordering.

Who Is on the Cover of MLB The Show 25?

Sony San Diego announced that MLB The Show 25 will feature three players on the cover. Each of them is one of the top young talents in the game, and the choices really reflect the shift baseball has undergone in recent years to being more fan-friendly and embracing its young players.

Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates took the baseball world by storm in 2024. The National League Rookie of the Year, Skenes was the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft. By July 2024, he was the National League’s starting pitcher in the All-Star Game. He also received votes for the National League Cy Young Award in 2024.

Elly De La Cruz is the face of a good young Cincinnati Reds team, and his electric style makes him exactly the type of player that dominates in Diamond Dynasty. The 6’5″ shortstop has a cannon for an arm and incredible speed. Mix in his power, and MLB The Show 25 players will want his best cards on their roster.

Finally, Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles finishes out the cover. The 2023 American League Rookie of the Year, Henderson was in contention for the AL MVP in 2024 before Aaron Judge ran away with the award. Also a shortstop, Henderson brings a lot of power to the left side of the plate.

When Is MLB The Show 25 Releasing?

MLB The Show 25 launches on March 18, 2025. This year’s edition of the game is only on current-gen consoles – meaning the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. The Digital Deluxe edition includes a bunch of bonuses and allows players to dive into the game four days early on March 14.

Xbox players should note that this year’s edition will not be included in Xbox Game Pass, so you’ll need to pre-order the game to get early access.

When Is MLB The Show 25 Available to Preorder?

With the game releasing in just a few weeks, pre-orders for MLB The Show 25 go live on February 4, 2025, at 6 AM PT. That leaves just a few days for players to decide which version of the game they want to grab.

