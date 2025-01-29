How To Get the New Psylocke Blood Kariudo Skin in Marvel Rivals

The Blood Kariudo skin for Psylocke is one of the latest Marvel Rivals additions for Season 1, Eternal Night Falls, with its release date and methods to unlock it approaching fast. Thankfully, there is more than one way to gather the Units required to get this commanding ensemble for Sai.

How To Get the Blood Kariudo Skin for Psylocke

Image via NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals players will able to customize their Psylocke with the new Blood Kariudo skin when it launches in the in-game store on its release date of Thursday, January 30th, 2025, at 6:00 PM EST / Friday, January 31st at 2:00 PM UTC.

Just like the Blood Soldier skin for Bucky the Winter Solider, Psylocke’s Blood Kariudo cosmetic will be able to be purchased right away and make for a unique addition to the character’s collection of looks.

Fitting what Ease said on their X (formerly Twitter) post announcing the skins, both heroes look ready to “Step into the shadows, embrace the power of the night, and let your rivals tremble at your might.” That’s especially the case for Psylocke, sporting an all-red warrior-commander-style outfit that looks like a mash-up between Street Fighter and Devil May Cry.

How Much Will Psylocke’s New Blood Kariudo Skin Cost in Marvel Rivals?

When it launches in Marvel Rivals, the new Blood Kariudo skin for Psylocke will cost 1600 units, according to sources like Marvel Rivals – Leaks & Info on X. Any leaks should always be taken with a pinch of salt until confirmation with the content’s release, but this price range has been a pattern for NetEase Games so far.

In fact, the bundle for Blood Kariudo is supposed to be 2200 units, but it seems like it will be slashed to 1600 right away to create the allure of a bargain. This is just like what they’ve done with other costumes like the Cheerful Dragoness costume for Squirrel Girl.

With the mention of a bundle, it seems there will be other Psylocke cosmetics available for Sai as well. However, we likely won’t know what these are until the release date.

How To Get Units in Marvel Rivals

Image via The Escapist/NetEase Games

The easiest way to get enough units to buy Psylocke’s new Blood Kariudo skin in Marvel Rivals is by using real-life cash through microtransactions, but you can complete missions to get them for free along with the premium options.

Complete Missions

The quickest way to get Units in Marvel Rivals is by purchasing Lattice first, but you can get them free of charge by going into the Season tab’s “Missions” menu and going into the “[Event] Midnight Features section.”

There, you will find a large amount of limited-time objectives you can achieve for a certain amount of Units each, usually 60 at a time. Some are fairly straightforward like dealing a certain amount of damage during the season, or are a bit more complex like earning killstreaks with a certain character.

Nevertheless, these are a quick and budget-friendly way for Marvel Rivals players to get free Units and buy Psylocke’s Blood Kariudo skin without spending any money.

Purchasing Lattice

Lattice is a premium currency in Marvel Rivals that can be exchanged for Units of the same amount. Currently, Lattice is available as set bundles for the following prices:

100 Lattice – $0.99

500 Lattice – $4.99

1000 Lattice – $9.99

2180 Lattice – $19.99

5680 Lattice – $49.99

11,680 Lattice – $99.99

Afterward, you can select the Unit icon in the top-right corner and exchange for as many as you want, up to the maximum amount of Lattice you have in your inventory.

Battle Pass & Events

Throughout each season, Marvel Rivals has additional missions available both in its updated battle passes and alternating events, of which you can end up with additional Units by unlocking new tiers or completing extra objectives respectively.

As the 1600 Units required for Blood Kariudo can be quite a challenge to earn without spending much or any money, it’s important to make use of all these options wherever you can.

On the other hand, buying Lattice is by far the simplest way if you want to get Units right away without spending too much time on the grind.

Now that you know how to get the new Blood Kariudo skin for Psylocke, check out the newest Marvel Rivals codes to get other free cosmetics and extra rewards. Speaking of cosmetics, while you’re here, take a look at how to get Star-Lord’s Fortune & Colors Event skin for free as well.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

