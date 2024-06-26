All Anime Defenders Tower of Eternity Rewards, Listed

With update 2, Anime Defenders has added the Tower of Eternity. Here’s all the Tower of Eternity floor rewards for Anime Defenders.

All Floor Rewards for Tower of Eternity in Anime Defenders Listed

Update 2 brought big things to Anime Defender. We’ve got new story mode maps, new raid maps, and of course, the Tower of Eternity. The Tower of Eternity is one of the best ways to grind out materials and experience points in the game. And naturally, the higher you go, the better your rewards. Here’s every reward you can expect upon completing a level in the Tower of Eternity in Anime Defenders.

For completing floors 1-15 you’ll get the following rewards:

110 x Gems per floor

For completing floors 16-25, you’ll get the following rewards:

200 x Gems, 1 Trait Crystal per floor

For completing floors 26-40, you’ll get the following rewards:

220 x Gems, 1 x Trait Crystal, 1 x Risky Dice

For completing floors 41-60, you’ll get the following rewards:

250 x Gems, 2 x Trait Crystals, 1 x Risky Dice

For completing floors 61-100, you’ll get the following rewards:

270 x Gems, 2 x Trait Crystals, 1 x Risk Dice, 1 x Frost Blind

For completing floors 101-125, you’ll get the following rewards:

290 x Gems, 3 x Trait Crystals, 2 x Risky Dice, 1 x Frost Blind, 2,000 Gold

For completing floors 126-149, you’ll get the following rewards:

300 x Gems, 3 x Trait Crystals, 2 x Risky Dice, 2 x Frost Blind, 3,000 Gold

For completing floors 151 and above, you’ll get the following rewards:

310 x Gems, 3 Trait Crystals, 2 Risk Dice, 2 x Frost Blind, 3,000 Gold

While the rewards even out, especially after floor 126, that’s still plenty of resources. But if you want a much easier way to grab some materials, cashing in on the Anime Defender codes is a good way to do it.

Anime Defenders is available now.

