An Audio Log location in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
All Audio Log Locations in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Jan 29, 2025 10:22 am

The latest Call of Duty Zombies map is here. The Tomb is part of Black Ops 6 Season 2 and sends players to a mysterious location with many secrets, including a set of Audio Logs. Here are all the Audio Log locations in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Where To Find All the Audio Logs in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies

An Audio Log in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Like previous maps, little devices are spread across The Tomb that provide information about the location’s story. Some aren’t that hard to find, while others are in plain sight. However, if you’d rather waste no time looking for them and just read about where to find them, The Escapist has you covered. Here are the locations of all of the Audio Logs in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies:

Audio Log NameAudio Log Location
The Infamous Mr. RhodesOn top of a crate across from the GobbleGum Machine on the right side of the spawn.
Look At All The BodiesOn a crate behind the headless statue near the bull statues in the spawn.
Retirement PlanNext to a crate to the right of a vest on the wall in the middle of the dig site in the spawn.
Grave RobbersOn a shelf on the right at the bottom of the stairs of the entrance to the Death Perception room.
A FabricationOn the ground near a skeleton to the right of the ammunition refill outside the Deadshot Daiquiri room.
Making a Monocle Directly across from the Speed Cola machine on a pillar on the left side.
The KnavesDirectly across from the GPMG-7 in the Subterranean Temple.
Deep TroubleBehind a pillar to the right of the ammunition refill at the bottom of the Subterranean Temple.
Against A WallTo the right of the Upgrade Bench at the entrance of the Subterranean Temple.
Spring TimeUnder a torch to the left of the Stamin-Up machine.
Tortured ArtistOn top of a wall across from the Upgrade Bench near the green door in the Nexus.

How To Use Audio Logs in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Once you find the Audio Log you’re looking for, all you have to do to gather the intel is press the interact button. That sounds simple enough, but if you want to hear what the recording is saying, you have to stay close to it for its duration. Standing still in Black Ops 6 Zombies is a challenge, of course, so it’s a good idea to go after the Audio Logs during early rounds or when you know there aren’t many zombies left.

And those are all the Audio Log locations in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies. If you’re looking for more Zombies content, here’s how to do the song Easter egg on the new map.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

