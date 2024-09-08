All Bot of War Raven Locations in Astro Bot

Astro Bot is a love letter to all corners of Playstation’s history, and one franchise that gets a lot of it is God of War. The level based on it, Bot of War, has a secret achievement involving hunting down hidden ravens, and here’s how to find all of them.

Recommended Videos

How To Find All Bot of War Ravens in Astro Bot

The Bot of War level will unlock at the end of Astro Bot’s second galaxy, Tentacle System. In it, you’ll gain the powers of Kratos from God of War: Ragnarok, allowing you to throw his axe and call it back to you, just like in the game. Like each of the character-centered levels, there’s a secret trophy that you can get by exploring the level thoroughly. In the case of Bot of War, you’ll have to find eight crystal ravens that are hidden in the environment and use Kratos’ axe to hit them from a distance.

Once a raven is destroyed in Astro Bot‘s Bot of War level, it won’t respawn, so even if you miss a raven on your first run, you won’t have to worry about breaking it again when you’re going back to find the rest. However, this guide should help you find all eight of them so you don’t have to come back later! If you forget how many ravens you’ve broken, there’s a tally on a wall near where you find the Smartest Man Alive bot that tells you how many are left.

Related: How To Change Outfits in Astro Bot

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Here are the locations of all eight Bot of War ravens:

Raven #1 : When you’re flying into the level, you’ll see a raven perched on a broken stone pillar on the left-hand side with other ravens. Tilt your controller over to the raven and activate your boosters so it doesn’t fly away before you smash it.

: When you’re flying into the level, you’ll see a raven perched on a broken stone pillar on the left-hand side with other ravens. Tilt your controller over to the raven and activate your boosters so it doesn’t fly away before you smash it. Raven #2 : After gaining Kratos’ powers and getting into the open area, climb the large robot where you found the Thunder Goddess bot and look to the ocean from the left. You should see the raven resting on a plank of wood.

: After gaining Kratos’ powers and getting into the open area, climb the large robot where you found the Thunder Goddess bot and look to the ocean from the left. You should see the raven resting on a plank of wood. Raven #3 : After you cross the rope pathway and activate the third checkpoint, turn right and face the giant turtle. You should see the raven sitting on the pillars.

: After you cross the rope pathway and activate the third checkpoint, turn right and face the giant turtle. You should see the raven sitting on the pillars. Raven #4 : From where you found the third raven, start making your way towards the left and look up at the cliffside. You should see the raven on the wall.

: From where you found the third raven, start making your way towards the left and look up at the cliffside. You should see the raven on the wall. Raven #5 : Once you free the giant snake and find the Thunder God bot, climb the snake and look to the cliffs where you found the fourth raven. Look higher up and you’ll see the fifth raven perched on the cliffs.

: Once you free the giant snake and find the Thunder God bot, climb the snake and look to the cliffs where you found the fourth raven. Look higher up and you’ll see the fifth raven perched on the cliffs. Raven #6 : At the fourth checkpoint, you should see glass walls on the right. Break through them with your axe and head towards the giant tree. If you look to the right, you’ll see the sixth raven holding the Smartest Man Alive bot and hovering by the base of the tree.

: At the fourth checkpoint, you should see glass walls on the right. Break through them with your axe and head towards the giant tree. If you look to the right, you’ll see the sixth raven holding the Smartest Man Alive bot and hovering by the base of the tree. Raven #7: Once you break the sixth raven, start making your way back and you should see the seventh raven on a tiny ledge against the wall by the fourth checkpoint.

Once you break the sixth raven, start making your way back and you should see the seventh raven on a tiny ledge against the wall by the fourth checkpoint. Raven #8: Keep moving through the level until you reach the giant statue. Once you knocked it down, make your way behind the remains of it and the final raven should be lying on the ground, ready for you to smash it.

Once you’ve broken all eight ravens, you should get a notification that you have earned the “Eyes of the All-Father” Trophy, proving your expertise at breaking crystal birds.

And that’s where to find all eight Bot of War ravens in Astro Bot! Click here for more walkthrough guides and how to unlock other hidden trophies.

Astro Bot is available now on PlayStation 5.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy