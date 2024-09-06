All Hidden Trophies in Astro Bot & How To Unlock Them

Since the PS3 generation, trophies have captured the hearts and minds of completionist gamers on PlayStation. Few games appeal to trophy collectors’ sensibilities more than Astro Bot. Here are all the hidden trophies in Astro Bot.

How Many Hidden Trophies Are in Astro Bot? Answered

Most PlayStation games have hidden trophies. Typically, these are hidden to hide some surprises from players, so checking the trophy list doesn’t spoil story moments or other surprises developers want PlayStation players to find for themselves.

Astro Bot has nine total hidden trophies. Several of them feature secret objectives, which aren’t even marked when selecting a level. While there aren’t any major story spoilers within them since Astro Bot doesn’t have a massive narrative focus, they can ruin the surprise of rewards for reaching certain areas or the premise of some levels that revolve around beloved PlayStation IP. As such, there are some light spoilers ahead.

How To Unlock the Hidden Trophies in Astro Bot

Here are all nine hidden trophies in Astro Bot and how you can earn them:

The Golden Bot (Gold Trophy) : Rescued the Special Master Bot at the top of the Golden Statue.

: Rescued the Special Master Bot at the top of the Golden Statue. Net Profit (Bronze Trophy) : Caught the gold butterly in Apes On The Loose.

: Caught the gold butterly in Apes On The Loose. Eyes Of The All-Father (Bronze Trophy) : Found and defeated all eight ravens in Bot Of War.

: Found and defeated all eight ravens in Bot Of War. The Lost Eggacy (Bronze Trophy) : Collected all three egg artifacts in Dude Raiding.

: Collected all three egg artifacts in Dude Raiding. What A Trip! (Bronze Trophy) : Defeated seven enemies with the Tripcaster.

: Defeated seven enemies with the Tripcaster. Double Dug-In (Bronze Trophy) : Took out two Wormys at the same time.

: Took out two Wormys at the same time. Time To Cash In! (Bronze Trophy) : Stopped time and won the jackpot on all four slot machines in Slo-Mo Casino.

: Stopped time and won the jackpot on all four slot machines in Slo-Mo Casino. Jumping Through Hoops (Bronze Trophy) : Leaped through the ring in Bubbling Under.

: Leaped through the ring in Bubbling Under. Royally Stuck (Bronze Trophy): Got a little too close to a sticky sphere in Crash Site.

Astro Bot is available now on PlayStation 5.

