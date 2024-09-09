All Campaign Solo Missions in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Sure, it’s fun putting a hammer into the fragile skulls of your fellow brothers in arms. But there are plenty of missions to tackle, too. Here are all the solo campaign missions in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Every Campaign Mission in Space Marine 2, Listed in Order

There are a grand total of nine missions you’ll need to tackle to see the climactic ending of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s campaign, including the tutorial level, Rain of Terror. Each of these campaign missions can be selected and revisited in the Battle Barge if you want to replay and chase down any missing dataslates. The only exception is Rain of Terror, but there’s no reason to go back there anyway.

That being said, here are all the missions you can expect to encounter.

Rain of Terror Skyfire Severance Machinus Divinitus Servant of the Machine Voidsong Dawn’s Descent Bellum Sempiternus Duty Without End

The first three missions will take place on Kadaku, where you first start the game. You’ll move onto Avarax for the second act, or third Operation, and the fifth and final Operation takes place in Demerium.

It’s important to note that once you start the Demerium missions, which kick off with Dawn’s Descent, you’ll need to complete the final three missions all in one go. Because these missions can easily take up to an hour or more, it’s recommended that you have ample time set aside. If you leave the mission, you’ll need to start over from Dawn’s Descent.

Are There Any Rewards for Completing Space Marine 2’s Campaign?

Once you knock out all of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s campaign missions, the only reward waiting for you will be a sense of achievement. No matter what difficulty you complete the game on, from easy to Angel of Death, your loot and cosmetics will remain the same.

All PvE Operation Missions in Space Marine 2, Listed

Beyond the solo campaign missions of Space Marine 2, there are Operations that you can select from the battle barge, similar to how you’d select multiplayer. There are only six Operations currently available, though we can expect more in future updates. All but one of these Operations will be censored when you first select the menu, but you can unlock an Operation at any time.

The six Operations available are:

Inferno: Unlocked by completing Skyfire. Decapitation: Unlocked by completing Servant of the Machine. Vox Liberatis: Unlocked by completing Servant of the Machine. Reliquary: Unlocked by completing Voidsong. Fall of Atreus: Unlocked by completing Voidsong. Ballistic Engine: Unlocked by completing Skyfire.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available to play now.

