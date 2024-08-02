All Evergreen Crate Locations in Once Human

Evergreen is a level 42 settlement in the Red Sands region of Once Human. It holds several elite enemies as well as a few crates to pick up if you can find where they are. Here are all the Evergreen crate locations in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

Evergreen Mystical Crate Location in Once Human

Let’s kick things off by looking for the Evergreen Mystical Crate in Once Human, which sits in a precarious position. You can start searching for the crate by going to the central building in the location, which has a red roof and is located right by the Evergreen icon on the map. Here, you need to climb up two separate ladders to reach the small, windowed spire on the western side of the building.

The Mystical Crate location on the map. Screenshot by The Escapist

Climb into the spire, drop down to another level in the floor, and you’ll find the Mystical Crate sitting there, waiting for you to loot it.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Evergreen Armor Crate Locations in Once Human

Moving on, there are two armor crates that are located in much more dangerous locations at Evergreen.

The first armor crate is located just north of the red building where you looted the Mystical Crate. You can loot the armor crate on the ground just by a raised flower patch. However, be warned, as there are plenty of enemies waiting to take you down here. This includes an elite enemy named the Weather System who can shoot bolts of lightning at you.

The first Armor Crate location at Evergreen. Screenshot by The Escapist

The second Armor Crate is located in the northeast part of Evergreen, near the side quest marker on the map. In the area on the northeast side of the location, you can find the second armor crate lying at the base of a tree in the center of the circular row of houses. Once again, though, an elite enemy and other enemies are waiting for you there, so either take them out or grab the armor crate and run. But it’s worth noting that this area also has a quest called Sorrowful Painting, which you can complete in less than a minute. So, knock that out while you’re here!

And that wraps things up for the crate locations at Evergreen in Once Human. You can also learn where the crates are at the other Evergreen location, Evergreen Vineyards, in our previous guide.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy