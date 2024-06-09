All Food Stars Season 2 Contestants Confirmed

Cooking slash business competition show Food Stars is returning with a star-studded second season, pitting two big names in reality TV against one another. This season, Gordon Ramsay will choose a team of chefs to compete against a team chosen by none other than Lisa Vanderpump from Vanderpump Rules.

Here’s a look at every contestant on Food Stars Season 2 and whether they’ve been recruited to Team Ramsay or Team Vanderpump.

When Is Season 2 of Food Stars?

Season 2 of Food Stars began airing in the US on May 22, 2024.

New episodes drop on Fox every Wednesday and are available to stream next day via Hulu.

Food Stars Season 2’s New Format, Explained

In the first season of Food Stars, the team format hadn’t yet been introduced. Each contestant was on their own, competing to prove their business acumen and win an investment from Gordon Ramsay. Without the pitch-first format, it wasn’t always clear what food or beverage product each contestant was there to promote at first, which left fans with some questions.

This year, the show is mixing it up by having two hosts who draft contestants to their team, then mentor their teams to try and win the final prize. Lisa Vanderpump will join Ramsay to co-host the show – and compete against him.

In the first episode of Season 2, many potential contestants pitched their food and beverage businesses to the duo. Each team only has seven total spots, bringing us to a total of fourteen contestants at the start of the Food Stars competition.

Once drafted, the teams will compete to prove their business prowess while being mentored by Ramsay and Vanderpump. Challenges will test their business skills, with contestants pitted against one another to engage in marketing food products, creating new ideas, and managing their brands.

Like last season, one contestant will be eliminated each week, as the teams slowly whittle down to find the final victor. The winner of the season will once again receive a large investment in their business.

Every Food Stars Season 2 Contestant on Team Ramsay

After the pitching round, these are the seven food and beverage entrepreneurs selected by Gordon Ramsay to compete on his team for this season of Food Stars.

Contestant Hometown Product / Business Liz Aust Los Angeles, California The Candy Closet Kyson Clark Houston, Texas Kal’s Kickin Collection Tyler Dirks Jonesboro, Arkansas Lite-Rite Charcoal Grills Rose Hankins Jonesboro, Arkansas Twisted Dough Shan Liu Unknown Level Ali Schlichter Denver, Colorado Chin Dribblin Andrew Whiting Santa Rosa, California Hot Drops

Every Food Stars Season 2 Contestant on Team Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump of Vanderpump Rules fame hand-selected these seven would-be businesspeople to compete on her team for Food Wars Season 2.

Contestant Hometown Product / Business Peri Basel Unknown Boce Roman Desmond Jacksonville, Florida Hot Box Pretzels Jess Druey Bakersfield, California Whiny Baby Nicholas Ducos Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Mural City Kamal Grant Atlanta, Georgia Magic Middles Erica Bethe Levin Chicago, Illinois Globowl Maria Laura Vacaflores Miami, Florida SQUAREAT

Of course, some of these contestants have been eliminated with competition underway, but we’ll save the spoilers in case you need to play catchup on the current season.

