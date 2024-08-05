All Furry Scurry Tournament Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It looks like Mr. Monopoly has the zoomies, as the Furry Scurry tournament has just kicked off in Monopoly GO, granting rewards for clearing milestones. It’s a race to the top during this tournament, and we’ve got the details you’re looking for.
All Furry Scurry Tournament Rewards in Monopoly GO – Listed
Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered all of the rewards we can earn by overcoming milestones in the Furry Scurry Monopoly GO event. We have 6,365 dice awaiting us, along with 6 sticker packs and plenty of other goodies. Let’s scurry on in and find out what we can earn during this new tournament:
|1
|10 Points
|40 Dice
|2
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|3
|40 Points
|Cash
|4
|80 Points
|80 Dice
|5
|120 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|6
|170 Points
|125 Dice
|7
|225 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|8
|275 Points
|Cash
|9
|300 Points
|220 Dice
|10
|300 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|
|11
|400 Points
|275 Dice
|12
|500 Points
|Cash
|13
|450 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|14
|500 Points
|325 Dice
|15
|400 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|16
|450 Points
|Cash
|17
|550 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|18
|670 Points
|425 Dice
|19
|500 Points
|10-Minute High Roller
|20
|750 Points
|475 Dice
|
|21
|800 Points
|Cash
|22
|950 Points
|600 Dice
|23
|900 Points
|30-Minute Mega Heist
|24
|1,100 Points
|700 Dice
|25
|1,200 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|26
|1,300 Points
|800 Points
|27
|1,200 Points
|Cash
|28
|1,500 Points
|900 Dice
|29
|1,300 Points
|Cash
|30
|2,000 Points
|1,400 Dice
How Long Is The Monopoly GO Furry Scurry Event?
You’ll need to scurry rather quickly to claim all of these rewards, because the Monopoly GO tournament only lasts from August 5 until August 6. It’ll be a race to the finish, especially since we’re hot off the heels of the City Racers partner event.
How to Play & Win This Tournament
The Furry Scurry tournament is going to play out like all other Monopoly GO tournaments, where we’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces to earn points. Since the Nine Lives Luxuries event also requires us to land on these spaces, it’s a great way to double up on our points and earn more rewards. Depending on the mini-game you receive, you’ll earn a varying number of points to put toward these milestones and rewards, and their values are found below:
- Shut Down
- Blocked – 2 Points
- Success – 4 Points
- Bank Heist
- Small – 4 Points
- Large – 6 Points
- Bankrupt – 8 Points
- Mega Heist – 12 Points
I would recommend pushing hard during this Tournament, but only for the rewards. Since we’ve just completed the City Racers event, there are going to be a lot of players using the dice they earned to try and take home first place during this event. I would save your dice up a little for an upcoming tournament and let all of the other players burn through their reserves first.
Published: Aug 5, 2024 02:50 pm