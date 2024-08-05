All Furry Scurry Tournament Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It looks like Mr. Monopoly has the zoomies, as the Furry Scurry tournament has just kicked off in Monopoly GO, granting rewards for clearing milestones. It’s a race to the top during this tournament, and we’ve got the details you’re looking for.

All Furry Scurry Tournament Rewards in Monopoly GO – Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered all of the rewards we can earn by overcoming milestones in the Furry Scurry Monopoly GO event. We have 6,365 dice awaiting us, along with 6 sticker packs and plenty of other goodies. Let’s scurry on in and find out what we can earn during this new tournament:

1 10 Points 40 Dice 2 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 40 Points Cash 4 80 Points 80 Dice 5 120 Points Green Sticker Pack 6 170 Points 125 Dice 7 225 Points 5-Minute High Roller 8 275 Points Cash 9 300 Points 220 Dice 10 300 Points Orange Sticker Pack 11 400 Points 275 Dice 12 500 Points Cash 13 450 Points Pink Sticker Pack 14 500 Points 325 Dice 15 400 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 16 450 Points Cash 17 550 Points Blue Sticker Pack 18 670 Points 425 Dice 19 500 Points 10-Minute High Roller 20 750 Points 475 Dice 21 800 Points Cash 22 950 Points 600 Dice 23 900 Points 30-Minute Mega Heist 24 1,100 Points 700 Dice 25 1,200 Points Blue Sticker Pack 26 1,300 Points 800 Points 27 1,200 Points Cash 28 1,500 Points 900 Dice 29 1,300 Points Cash 30 2,000 Points 1,400 Dice

How Long Is The Monopoly GO Furry Scurry Event?

You’ll need to scurry rather quickly to claim all of these rewards, because the Monopoly GO tournament only lasts from August 5 until August 6. It’ll be a race to the finish, especially since we’re hot off the heels of the City Racers partner event.

How to Play & Win This Tournament

The Furry Scurry tournament is going to play out like all other Monopoly GO tournaments, where we’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces to earn points. Since the Nine Lives Luxuries event also requires us to land on these spaces, it’s a great way to double up on our points and earn more rewards. Depending on the mini-game you receive, you’ll earn a varying number of points to put toward these milestones and rewards, and their values are found below:

Shut Down Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 4 Points Large – 6 Points Bankrupt – 8 Points Mega Heist – 12 Points



I would recommend pushing hard during this Tournament, but only for the rewards. Since we’ve just completed the City Racers event, there are going to be a lot of players using the dice they earned to try and take home first place during this event. I would save your dice up a little for an upcoming tournament and let all of the other players burn through their reserves first.

Speaking of building up a reserve of dice, be sure that you’re checking out our free dice links page daily during these tournaments and events. We’re always updating the page with new links to ensure that you’ve always got a way to play Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

