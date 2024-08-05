The Furry Scurry Monopoly GO logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article detailing how to claim all of the rewards and milestones during this tournament
All Furry Scurry Tournament Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It looks like Mr. Monopoly has the zoomies, as the Furry Scurry tournament has just kicked off in Monopoly GO, granting rewards for clearing milestones. It’s a race to the top during this tournament, and we’ve got the details you’re looking for.

All Furry Scurry Tournament Rewards in Monopoly GO – Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered all of the rewards we can earn by overcoming milestones in the Furry Scurry Monopoly GO event. We have 6,365 dice awaiting us, along with 6 sticker packs and plenty of other goodies. Let’s scurry on in and find out what we can earn during this new tournament:

110 Points40 Dice
225 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
340 PointsCash
480 Points80 Dice
5120 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
6170 Points125 Dice
7225 Points5-Minute High Roller
8275 PointsCash
9300 Points220 Dice
10300 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
11400 Points275 Dice
12500 PointsCash
13450 PointsPink Sticker Pack
14500 Points325 Dice
15400 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
16450 PointsCash
17550 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
18670 Points425 Dice
19500 Points10-Minute High Roller
20750 Points475 Dice
21800 PointsCash
22950 Points600 Dice
23900 Points30-Minute Mega Heist
241,100 Points700 Dice
251,200 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
261,300 Points800 Points
271,200 PointsCash
281,500 Points900 Dice
291,300 PointsCash
302,000 Points1,400 Dice

How Long Is The Monopoly GO Furry Scurry Event?

You’ll need to scurry rather quickly to claim all of these rewards, because the Monopoly GO tournament only lasts from August 5 until August 6. It’ll be a race to the finish, especially since we’re hot off the heels of the City Racers partner event.

How to Play & Win This Tournament

The Furry Scurry tournament is going to play out like all other Monopoly GO tournaments, where we’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces to earn points. Since the Nine Lives Luxuries event also requires us to land on these spaces, it’s a great way to double up on our points and earn more rewards. Depending on the mini-game you receive, you’ll earn a varying number of points to put toward these milestones and rewards, and their values are found below:

  • Shut Down
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 4 Points
    • Large – 6 Points
    • Bankrupt – 8 Points
    • Mega Heist – 12 Points

I would recommend pushing hard during this Tournament, but only for the rewards. Since we’ve just completed the City Racers event, there are going to be a lot of players using the dice they earned to try and take home first place during this event. I would save your dice up a little for an upcoming tournament and let all of the other players burn through their reserves first.

Speaking of building up a reserve of dice, be sure that you’re checking out our free dice links page daily during these tournaments and events. We’re always updating the page with new links to ensure that you’ve always got a way to play Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

