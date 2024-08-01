All Greenlake Hill Crate Locations in Once Human

Greenlake Hill is a level 37 settlement in the heart of the Chalk Peak region in Once Human. Here’s how to find all the Greenlake Hill crates in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

Greenlake Hill Mystical Crate Location in Once Human

Starting us off is the Mystical Crate at Greenlake Hill in Once Human, which is conveniently located on a small roof in the center of the area. You can find the Mystical Crate atop a house’s roof southwest of the Greenlake Hill icon on your map, as shown below.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Mystical Crate requires you to climb a ladder to access the roof, but the ladder is easily found once you head up some metal stairs. From the top of the ladder, you’ll immediately have a view of the Mystical Crate, so loot it and you can head off to the other crates at Greenlake Hill.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Greenlake Hill Weapon and Armor Crate Locations in Once Human

Now, let’s go over the Weapon and Armor Crates, both of which are also easily accessible. For starters, the Weapon Crate is located right on the front doorstep of the large house to the north of the house with the Mystical Crate. You can go right up to the house, go up some stairs to the front door, and loot the Weapon Crate on the ground.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Lastly, the Armor Crate is located northeast of the housing compound where you found the other two crates. You have to go to the circular row of houses to the southeast of the Rift Anchor’s location. In the middle of this circle, you’ll find the Armor Crate sitting on a wooden bench. It’s surrounded by enemies, so take them out before trying to loot it. It’s worth noting that the jellyfish-headed Elite enemy, Mother of Life, isn’t hostile. So, you don’t have to waste the ammo on killing her.

The Armor Crate location at Greenlake Hill. Screenshot by The Escapist

And that does it for all the crates at Greenlake Hill in Once Human. All that’s left to do is activate the Rift Anchor and defeat all the required enemies to fully complete the location. If you want to continue your crate-hunting journey, check out the nearby locations Furnace Lair or Holt Town.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy