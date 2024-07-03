All Heritage Found Aether Current Locations in FFXIV Dawntrail

Heritage Found is a very different map from the previous ones in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail, but the same aether currents rules are still valid here, so you’ll need to find them all before you can start flying in this zone.

Where to Find All Heritage Found Aether Currents in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

There are 10 aether currents for you to collect in Heritage Found, plus 5 quest-exclusive ones, just like in all previous maps. Collecting them all is possible as soon as you first enter the map, but many of them are close to certain MSQ objectives, so it might be worth waiting a bit before going for all of them.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Don’t forget to bring your Aether Compass alongside you on your hotbar, as it can help you immensely finding some of the not-so-obvious currents around.

1 – East Yyasulani (X:29.4, Y:25.9)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Directly west of the first Aetheryte Crystal, really hard to miss.

2 – East Yyasulani (X:23.0, Y:18.5)

Screenshot by The Escapist

From the Yyasulani Station Aetheryte, climb up through the cliff to the northwest to reach it.

3 – East Yyasulani (X:33.6, Y:17.6)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Head straight north from the same Aetheryte until you reach it.

4 – East Yyasulani (X:35.1, Y:11.1)

Screenshot by The Escapist

At the eastside cave entrance.

5 – East Yyasulani (X:25.5, Y:7.9)

Exactly at this rock | Screenshot by The Escapist

Inside the cave leading to the hideout at north. You’ll pass through it during the MSQ.

6 – Everkeep Ward (X:9.7, Y:12.1)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Right above one of the side quests that also gives you one of the aether currents in Heritage Found.

7 – Everkeep Ward (X:15.7, Y:16.1)

Screenshot by The Escapist

North of Electrope Strike, next to the elephant-like enemies.

8 – Archeo Alexandria (X:9.4, Y:26.8)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Over a bridge next to where you met Otis and Galool Ja during the MSQ.

9 – Archeo Alexandria (X:20.9, Y:28.1)

Screenshot by The Escapist

On a small cliff southeast of the Electrope Strike Aetheryte.

10 – Archeo Alexandria (X:12.3, Y:35.3)

Screenshot by The Escapist

At the ruins of the abandoned city to the southwest portion of the map.

All Heritage Found Aether Currents Quests in FFXIV Dawntrail

After grabbing all of the other aether currents, you’ll still need an extra push before soaring through the skies. Complete these side quests (and this specific MSQ one) in the zone to get the last missing Currents for you to start flying. They may branch into further quests, but don’t bother completing those if your sole objective is to fly.

Unto the Summit – Cahciua (X:5.9, Y:6.2) – MSQ

Stressed Testing – Dorian (X:17.9, Y:9.4)

Aunty Knows Best – Nakente (X:18.4, Y:9.8)

He Who Remembers – Ui’she (X:17.2, Y:33.4)

Phyt for Survival – Yyopya (X:9.6, Y:11.7)

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

