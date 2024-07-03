All Heritage Found Aether Current Locations in FFXIV Dawntrail

Heritage Found is a very different map from the previous ones in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail, but the same aether currents rules are still valid here, so you’ll need to find them all before you can start flying in this zone.
Where to Find All Heritage Found Aether Currents in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail
There are 10 aether currents for you to collect in Heritage Found, plus 5 quest-exclusive ones, just like in all previous maps. Collecting them all is possible as soon as you first enter the map, but many of them are close to certain MSQ objectives, so it might be worth waiting a bit before going for all of them.
Don’t forget to bring your Aether Compass alongside you on your hotbar, as it can help you immensely finding some of the not-so-obvious currents around.
1 – East Yyasulani (X:29.4, Y:25.9)
Directly west of the first Aetheryte Crystal, really hard to miss.
2 – East Yyasulani (X:23.0, Y:18.5)
From the Yyasulani Station Aetheryte, climb up through the cliff to the northwest to reach it.
3 – East Yyasulani (X:33.6, Y:17.6)
Head straight north from the same Aetheryte until you reach it.
4 – East Yyasulani (X:35.1, Y:11.1)
At the eastside cave entrance.
5 – East Yyasulani (X:25.5, Y:7.9)
Inside the cave leading to the hideout at north. You’ll pass through it during the MSQ.
6 – Everkeep Ward (X:9.7, Y:12.1)
Right above one of the side quests that also gives you one of the aether currents in Heritage Found.
7 – Everkeep Ward (X:15.7, Y:16.1)
North of Electrope Strike, next to the elephant-like enemies.
8 – Archeo Alexandria (X:9.4, Y:26.8)
Over a bridge next to where you met Otis and Galool Ja during the MSQ.
9 – Archeo Alexandria (X:20.9, Y:28.1)
On a small cliff southeast of the Electrope Strike Aetheryte.
10 – Archeo Alexandria (X:12.3, Y:35.3)
At the ruins of the abandoned city to the southwest portion of the map.
All Heritage Found Aether Currents Quests in FFXIV Dawntrail
After grabbing all of the other aether currents, you’ll still need an extra push before soaring through the skies. Complete these side quests (and this specific MSQ one) in the zone to get the last missing Currents for you to start flying. They may branch into further quests, but don’t bother completing those if your sole objective is to fly.
- Unto the Summit – Cahciua (X:5.9, Y:6.2) – MSQ
- Stressed Testing – Dorian (X:17.9, Y:9.4)
- Aunty Knows Best – Nakente (X:18.4, Y:9.8)
- He Who Remembers – Ui’she (X:17.2, Y:33.4)
- Phyt for Survival – Yyopya (X:9.6, Y:11.7)
Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.