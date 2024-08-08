All Jurassic Journey Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO is filled to the brim with exciting events, and the Jurassic Journey is going to take us back in time to claim some rewards from completing milestones. Here are all the Jurassic Journey rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO.
All Monopoly GO Jurassic Journey Rewards, Listed
With 50 tiers to conquer, we’ll have the chance to earn 18,255 dice, 8 sticker packs, and plenty of Pickaxes for the Dino Treasures Dig Event. See what you can earn below:
|Jurassic Journey Level
|Jurassic Journey Points
|Jurassic Journey Reward
|1
|5 Points
|3 Pickaxes
|2
|10 Points
|25 Dice
|3
|15 Points
|Cash
|4
|40 Points
|45 Dice
|5
|20 Points
|4 Pickaxes
|6
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|35 Points
|35 Dice
|8
|40 Points
|5 Pickaxes
|9
|160 Points
|150 Dice
|10
|40 Points
|Cash
|
|11
|45 Points
|10 Pickaxes
|12
|50 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|13
|350 Points
|350 Dice
|14
|40 Points
|10 Pickaxes
|15
|60 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|16
|70 Points
|Cash
|17
|500 Points
|500 Dice
|18
|80 Points
|12 Pickaxes
|19
|90 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|20
|100 Points
|Cash
|
|21
|125 Points
|15 Pickaxes
|22
|1,000 Points
|900 Dice
|23
|120 Points
|17 Pickaxes
|24
|130 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|150 Points
|Cash
|26
|600 Points
|500 Dice
|27
|150 Points
|18 Pickaxes
|28
|200 Points
|Cash
|29
|250 Points
|200 Dice
|30
|220 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|
|31
|275 Points
|20 Pickaxes
|32
|1,500 Points
|1,250 Dice
|33
|350 Points
|22 Pickaxes
|34
|450 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|35
|850 Pionts
|700 Dice
|36
|550 Points
|25 Pickaxes
|37
|1,850 Points
|1,500 Dice
|38
|500 Points
|25 Pickaxes
|39
|800 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|40
|700 Points
|Cash
|
|41
|2,300 Points
|1,800 Dice
|42
|700 Points
|30 Pickaxes
|43
|900 Points
|30-Minute Mega Heist
|44
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|45
|1,700 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|46
|1,400 Points
|35 Pickaxes
|47
|3,800 Points
|2,800 Dice
|48
|1,000 Points
|10-Minute High Roller
|49
|1,500 Points
|Cash
|50
|8,400 Points
|7,500 Dice
How Long Is the Jurassic Journey Event?
If you’re hoping to give the Jurassic Journey Monopoly GO event everything you’ve got, you’ll have from August 8 until August 10 to make it happen. There are plenty of rewards waiting for you, so jump in and get ready to go for the gold.
How To Play & Win the Event
If you’re hoping to participate in the Jurassic Journey event, you’ll need to collect Pickups that are spread around the board. You’ll find small tokens with a dinosaur footprint on them, and any time you land on a space containing one of these tokens, you’ll earn points. I would recommend rolling with a multiplier so you can increase the number of points you receive from these pickups as well.
It’s a good idea to push hard during this event, especially since the Dino Treasures Dig Event is happening at the same time. It’s an easy way to get plenty of additional Pickaxes, and if you’re hoping to add a token and shield to your ever-growing collection, you’re going to need a lot of them.
Monopoly GO is now available to play on mobile.
Published: Aug 8, 2024 10:38 am