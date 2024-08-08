All Jurassic Journey Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO is filled to the brim with exciting events, and the Jurassic Journey is going to take us back in time to claim some rewards from completing milestones. Here are all the Jurassic Journey rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO.

All Monopoly GO Jurassic Journey Rewards, Listed

With 50 tiers to conquer, we’ll have the chance to earn 18,255 dice, 8 sticker packs, and plenty of Pickaxes for the Dino Treasures Dig Event. See what you can earn below:

Jurassic Journey Level Jurassic Journey Points Jurassic Journey Reward 1 5 Points 3 Pickaxes 2 10 Points 25 Dice 3 15 Points Cash 4 40 Points 45 Dice 5 20 Points 4 Pickaxes 6 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 7 35 Points 35 Dice 8 40 Points 5 Pickaxes 9 160 Points 150 Dice 10 40 Points Cash 11 45 Points 10 Pickaxes 12 50 Points Orange Sticker Pack 13 350 Points 350 Dice 14 40 Points 10 Pickaxes 15 60 Points 5-Minute High Roller 16 70 Points Cash 17 500 Points 500 Dice 18 80 Points 12 Pickaxes 19 90 Points Pink Sticker Pack 20 100 Points Cash 21 125 Points 15 Pickaxes 22 1,000 Points 900 Dice 23 120 Points 17 Pickaxes 24 130 Points Pink Sticker Pack 25 150 Points Cash 26 600 Points 500 Dice 27 150 Points 18 Pickaxes 28 200 Points Cash 29 250 Points 200 Dice 30 220 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 31 275 Points 20 Pickaxes 32 1,500 Points 1,250 Dice 33 350 Points 22 Pickaxes 34 450 Points Blue Sticker Pack 35 850 Pionts 700 Dice 36 550 Points 25 Pickaxes 37 1,850 Points 1,500 Dice 38 500 Points 25 Pickaxes 39 800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 40 700 Points Cash 41 2,300 Points 1,800 Dice 42 700 Points 30 Pickaxes 43 900 Points 30-Minute Mega Heist 44 1,000 Points Cash 45 1,700 Points Purple Sticker Pack 46 1,400 Points 35 Pickaxes 47 3,800 Points 2,800 Dice 48 1,000 Points 10-Minute High Roller 49 1,500 Points Cash 50 8,400 Points 7,500 Dice

How Long Is the Jurassic Journey Event?

If you’re hoping to give the Jurassic Journey Monopoly GO event everything you’ve got, you’ll have from August 8 until August 10 to make it happen. There are plenty of rewards waiting for you, so jump in and get ready to go for the gold.

How To Play & Win the Event

If you’re hoping to participate in the Jurassic Journey event, you’ll need to collect Pickups that are spread around the board. You’ll find small tokens with a dinosaur footprint on them, and any time you land on a space containing one of these tokens, you’ll earn points. I would recommend rolling with a multiplier so you can increase the number of points you receive from these pickups as well.

It’s a good idea to push hard during this event, especially since the Dino Treasures Dig Event is happening at the same time. It’s an easy way to get plenty of additional Pickaxes, and if you’re hoping to add a token and shield to your ever-growing collection, you’re going to need a lot of them.

Monopoly GO is now available to play on mobile.

