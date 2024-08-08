The Jurassic Journey logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article detailing all of the rewards and milestones players can receive during this event
All Jurassic Journey Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Seems that Mr. Monopoly didn't learn from Jurassic Park.
Shaun Cichacki
Published: Aug 8, 2024 10:38 am

Monopoly GO is filled to the brim with exciting events, and the Jurassic Journey is going to take us back in time to claim some rewards from completing milestones. Here are all the Jurassic Journey rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO.

All Monopoly GO Jurassic Journey Rewards, Listed

With 50 tiers to conquer, we’ll have the chance to earn 18,255 dice, 8 sticker packs, and plenty of Pickaxes for the Dino Treasures Dig Event. See what you can earn below:

Jurassic Journey LevelJurassic Journey PointsJurassic Journey Reward
15 Points3 Pickaxes
210 Points25 Dice
315 PointsCash
440 Points45 Dice
520 Points4 Pickaxes
625 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
735 Points35 Dice
840 Points5 Pickaxes
9160 Points150 Dice
1040 PointsCash
1145 Points10 Pickaxes
1250 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
13350 Points350 Dice
1440 Points10 Pickaxes
1560 Points5-Minute High Roller
1670 PointsCash
17500 Points500 Dice
1880 Points12 Pickaxes
1990 PointsPink Sticker Pack
20100 PointsCash
21125 Points15 Pickaxes
221,000 Points900 Dice
23120 Points17 Pickaxes
24130 PointsPink Sticker Pack
25150 PointsCash
26600 Points500 Dice
27150 Points18 Pickaxes
28200 PointsCash
29250 Points200 Dice
30220 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
31275 Points20 Pickaxes
321,500 Points1,250 Dice
33350 Points22 Pickaxes
34450 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
35850 Pionts700 Dice
36550 Points25 Pickaxes
371,850 Points1,500 Dice
38500 Points25 Pickaxes
39800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
40700 PointsCash
412,300 Points1,800 Dice
42700 Points30 Pickaxes
43900 Points30-Minute Mega Heist
441,000 PointsCash
451,700 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
461,400 Points35 Pickaxes
473,800 Points2,800 Dice
481,000 Points10-Minute High Roller
491,500 PointsCash
508,400 Points7,500 Dice

How Long Is the Jurassic Journey Event?

If you’re hoping to give the Jurassic Journey Monopoly GO event everything you’ve got, you’ll have from August 8 until August 10 to make it happen. There are plenty of rewards waiting for you, so jump in and get ready to go for the gold.

How To Play & Win the Event

If you’re hoping to participate in the Jurassic Journey event, you’ll need to collect Pickups that are spread around the board. You’ll find small tokens with a dinosaur footprint on them, and any time you land on a space containing one of these tokens, you’ll earn points. I would recommend rolling with a multiplier so you can increase the number of points you receive from these pickups as well.

It’s a good idea to push hard during this event, especially since the Dino Treasures Dig Event is happening at the same time. It’s an easy way to get plenty of additional Pickaxes, and if you’re hoping to add a token and shield to your ever-growing collection, you’re going to need a lot of them.

Monopoly GO is now available to play on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
