Image via Square Enix
Category:
Video Games
Guides

All Kozama’uka Aether Currents Locations in FFXIV Dawntrail

Time to spread your wings
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|
Published: Jun 29, 2024 08:24 pm

If you’re willing to fly in the Kozama’uka area of the Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail expansion, you’ll need to grab all Aether Currents to quickly travel through the zone. Here are their respective locations.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find All Kozama’uka Aether Currents in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

There are 10 obtainable Aether Currents in Kozama’uka, plus 5 others you get through quests in FFIV: Dawntrail. You can get them in any order you want, but you won’t be able to explore the whole map during your first visit. You can start getting them immediately after completing the first Dawntrail dungeon (Ihukatumu).

All Kozama'uka Aether Currents on the map in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail
Screenshot by The Escapist

Use the Aether Compass to get hints of how far you are from the Current. You can find it in the Duty > Collection menu. Drag it to a hotbar for easier use.

1 – Miyakabez’ku (X: 27.3, Y:7.6)

Miyakabez'ku aether current in ffxiv dawntrail
Screenshot by The Escapist

The first of the Kozama’uka Aether Currents is in the northeast of where you first entered the map.

2 – Uyuyub’ (X: 8.5, Y:12)

Uyuyub' aether current in ffxiv dawntrail
Screenshot by The Escapist

There are two Uyuyub’ Aether Currents in Kozama’uka, the first being beneath the treehouse. No need to climb up.

3 – Uyuyub’ (X:9.6, Y:17.7)

Uyuyub' aether current in ffxiv dawntrail
Screenshot by The Escapist

For the second Uyuyub’ Aether Current, go through the cave’s entrance around (X: 12.8, Y:18.0) and follow the way to the right to find it.

4 – Uyuypoga (X: 31.6, Y: 14.5)

Uyuypoga aether current in ffxiv dawntrail
Screenshot by The Escapist

The next Kozama’uka Aether Current is on a small cliff, a bit north of the road.

5 – Uyuypoga (X: 39.8, Y13.4)

Uyuypoga aether current in ffxiv dawntrail
Screenshot by The Escapist

The second of the two Uyuypoga Aether Currents in Kozama’uka is at the end of the bridge.

6 – The Dewspun Bank (X: 31.5, Y:38.3)

dewspun bank aether current in ffxiv dawntrail
Screenshot by The Escapist

The Dewspun Bank Aether Current is right in front of a sea sight.

7 – Miyakabek’zoma (X: 22.5, Y: 27.3)

miyakabek'zoma aether current in ffxiv dawntrail
Screenshot by The Escapist

There are three Miyakabek’zoma Aether Currents in Kozama’uka, the first being next to the lake, right beside a tree.

8 – Miyakabek’zoma (X: 24.1, Y: 31.7)

miyakabek'zoma aether current in ffxiv dawntrail
Right at the middle of the island | Screenshot by The Escapist

The next Aether Current is in the middle of the lake, at the small earth portion.

9 – The Glosfired Bank (X: 15.4, Y: 33)

Glosfired bank aether current in ffxiv dawntrail
Screenshot by The Escapist

The Glosfired Bank Aether Current is over a few rocks surrounded by water.

10 – Miyakabek’zoma (X: 5.1, Y: 23.6)

miyakabek'zoma aether current in ffxiv dawntrail
Screenshot by The Escapist

The final Kozama’uka Aether Current is inside the cave to the west of the map.

Related: How to Unlock Facewears in FFXI Dawntrail

All Kozama’uka Aether Currents Quests in FFXIV Dawntrail

Each of the following quests will reward you with the remaining Currents for your collection. They may branch into even more quests, but those aren’t required for flying.

  • Sibling Rescue – Koana (X:31.8, Y:25.5)- MSQ
  • Ripe for the Offering – A’anuhanu (X:20.1, Y:11.7)
  • Rite of the Wind’s Chosen – Lanuhanu (X:16.4, Y:10.3)
  • All Good Poctpats Must Come to an End – Movamuq (X: 11.0, Y: 27.8)
  • Divine Inspiration – Vendavoq (X: 11.6, Y: 26.9)

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy XIV
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.