All Kozama’uka Aether Currents Locations in FFXIV Dawntrail

If you’re willing to fly in the Kozama’uka area of the Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail expansion, you’ll need to grab all Aether Currents to quickly travel through the zone. Here are their respective locations.
Where to Find All Kozama’uka Aether Currents in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail
There are 10 obtainable Aether Currents in Kozama’uka, plus 5 others you get through quests in FFIV: Dawntrail. You can get them in any order you want, but you won’t be able to explore the whole map during your first visit. You can start getting them immediately after completing the first Dawntrail dungeon (Ihukatumu).
Use the Aether Compass to get hints of how far you are from the Current. You can find it in the Duty > Collection menu. Drag it to a hotbar for easier use.
1 – Miyakabez’ku (X: 27.3, Y:7.6)
The first of the Kozama’uka Aether Currents is in the northeast of where you first entered the map.
2 – Uyuyub’ (X: 8.5, Y:12)
There are two Uyuyub’ Aether Currents in Kozama’uka, the first being beneath the treehouse. No need to climb up.
3 – Uyuyub’ (X:9.6, Y:17.7)
For the second Uyuyub’ Aether Current, go through the cave’s entrance around (X: 12.8, Y:18.0) and follow the way to the right to find it.
4 – Uyuypoga (X: 31.6, Y: 14.5)
The next Kozama’uka Aether Current is on a small cliff, a bit north of the road.
5 – Uyuypoga (X: 39.8, Y13.4)
The second of the two Uyuypoga Aether Currents in Kozama’uka is at the end of the bridge.
6 – The Dewspun Bank (X: 31.5, Y:38.3)
The Dewspun Bank Aether Current is right in front of a sea sight.
7 – Miyakabek’zoma (X: 22.5, Y: 27.3)
There are three Miyakabek’zoma Aether Currents in Kozama’uka, the first being next to the lake, right beside a tree.
8 – Miyakabek’zoma (X: 24.1, Y: 31.7)
The next Aether Current is in the middle of the lake, at the small earth portion.
9 – The Glosfired Bank (X: 15.4, Y: 33)
The Glosfired Bank Aether Current is over a few rocks surrounded by water.
10 – Miyakabek’zoma (X: 5.1, Y: 23.6)
The final Kozama’uka Aether Current is inside the cave to the west of the map.
All Kozama’uka Aether Currents Quests in FFXIV Dawntrail
Each of the following quests will reward you with the remaining Currents for your collection. They may branch into even more quests, but those aren’t required for flying.
- Sibling Rescue – Koana (X:31.8, Y:25.5)- MSQ
- Ripe for the Offering – A’anuhanu (X:20.1, Y:11.7)
- Rite of the Wind’s Chosen – Lanuhanu (X:16.4, Y:10.3)
- All Good Poctpats Must Come to an End – Movamuq (X: 11.0, Y: 27.8)
- Divine Inspiration – Vendavoq (X: 11.6, Y: 26.9)
Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.