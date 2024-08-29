Image Credit: Bethesda
Screenshot by The Escapist
All Li’l Cactus Diary Pages Locations in Visions of Mana

Found you, Lil' Cactus!
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|

Published: Aug 29, 2024 11:40 am

During your journey to the Mana Tree in Visions of Mana, you’ll be greeted with many incredible sights, such as Li’l Cactus, a creature often in peril that gives you its diary. Here’s how to find all the Li’l Cactus Diary Pages in Visions of Mana.

Table of Contents

Where To Find All Li’l Cactus Diary Pages in Visions of Mana

You’ll get the Li’l Cactus diary when you enter the Rime Falls in Visions of Mana. The pages can be obtained by finding Lil’ Cactus again in various spots around the game, and getting multiple entries will give you cumulative rewards, such as discounts and experience bonuses.

Each area has its own Lil’ Cactus. It often makes some wiggling noise when you approach it if they’re stuck on something. Sometimes, Lil’ Cactus is hidden in plain sight and won’t make any noise. These are by far the hardest to spot, so keep your eyes open. In fact, you might say that finding Li’l Cactus is even tougher than finding all the Nemeses and getting the ultimate weapons.

1 – Rime Falls

Automatically obtained as soon as you enter the zone and get the diary.

2 – Tianeea, Village of Fire

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Next to one of the chests, quietly hiding next to the hay cart.

3 – Charred Passage

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Next to the first Meridian, close to where you can complete two sidequests.

4 – Aery Passage

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Close to the entrance, hiding next to a stone pillar-like structure.

5 – Longren, the Vale of Wind

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Close to one of the windmills, hidden in plain sight.

6 – Mt. Gala

7 – Lefeya Drifts

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Hanging on the broken bridge next to the Meridian.

8 – Etaern, the Moonlit Parish

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

After you exit the Etaern city, jump on the cliffs directly west of the map to find it hanging on the window.

9 – Fallow Steppe

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Hanging on a cliff at the top of the Steppe, close to a chest.

10 – Rhata Harbor

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Behind a building close to the Dudbear.

11 – Ledgas Bay

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Directly east of the Meridian, right below one of the many tents in the bay.

12 – Pritta Ridge

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Stuck on a rock to the southmost portion of the map. You can reach it via the beach by interacting with the bubbles or through the regular road.

13 – Illystana, Capital of the Deep

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

At the furthest point of the residential district in the city, by the garden.

14 – Luka Ruins

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

At the entrance of the lowest level of the Ruins. Take the Meridian and turn back.

15 – Reignus Shrine

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you’re able to revisit the Shrine, go next to the altar to find another Lil’ Cactus.

16 – Ahrvet’s Pasture

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Somewhat between two Meridians, also hiding in plain sight. It does make some sound, at least.

17 – Dura Gorge

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Hanging on a cliff before the second important passage.

18 – Entwine Bridgepass

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

At the top of a broken pillar, right at the start of the bridge.

19 – Deade Cliffs

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Between two trees close to the Western Seaboard.

20 – Khaswia Moors

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

At the top of a pillar in the Ancient Ruins area.

21 – Free City of Tsaata

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Behind the big pillar in the city. This one makes a lot of noise.

22 – Tatoh Temple

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Next to the stairs, a bit before where you can use the fire rocket.

23 – Zawhak Desert

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Next to the sand-sunken ship at the middle of the zone.

24 – Gudju, The Earth Village

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

As soon as you cross the bridge to the south of the village, turn left to find it.

25 – Gamurda Mines

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Behind a few destructible rocks in one of the rooms in the underground zone of the Mines.

26 – Mylos Woods (1)

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Next to the initially closed zone, south of the area.

27 – Verdeus Borough

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Hanging on the treehouse where you first met Julei.

28 – Sanctuary Entrance

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Inside a pillar halfway through the zone.

29 – Log’grattzo Dark Archives

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Next to the Archives’ entrance.

30 – Passagean Tomespire

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

As soon as you enter the second floor, next to a broken stone cube.

31 – Radiant Playhouse Terratio

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Behind the theater house, right above a fountain.

32 – Temple of Wendel

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Easy to spot as soon as you enter the temple, hanging next to the first bridge you cross.

33 -Castle Cresceno

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll see him as soon as you enter the area, right in front of the broken bridges.

34 – Wind Sanctum

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Right after the monster pack with a Kid Drakonis at the start of the area. Climb upstairs and you’ll see it hanging on the wall. It’s the natural way through the zone, so it’s impossible to miss.

35 – Luka Ruins Undertemple

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Directly in front of the zone’s second monster pack after the entrance, hidden beneath some rocks and vegetation.

36 – Floating Isle of Ulul

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Hidden in plain sight to the north of the isle, next to a few ruins. Close to a monster pack you can use as a landmark.

37 – Dorpher Volcano

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Pick the right path in the volcano, then jump behind the red crystals in the small road after freezing the lava to find it hanging on the spot.

38 – Distorted Sanctuary

  • Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Screenshot by The Escapist

Hidden behind some trees in the first Distorted Sanctuary zone, very close to the Elementite in the area. And that’ the final Li’l Cactus Diary Page you’ll need in Visions of Mana.

All Li’l Cactus Diary Pages Bonus Effects

Collecting a set amount of Li’l Cactus Diary Pages in Visions of Mana will automatically enable passives in the game. These passives can’t be disabled, and they all benefit you in a way.

Prize NameEffectPages needed
Cactus SpoilsDisplays the number of undiscovered treasure chests and elementite spots.1
Cactus SavingsGrants a 10% discount at shops5
Cactus SkedaddleHalves the time needed to escape from battle.10
Cactus Super SavingsGrants a 20% discount at shops.15
Cactus SmartsGrants a 1.5x boost to EXP earned from battles.20
Cactus SpecialtyGrants a 20% discount on conversion rates at Niccolo’s Emporium.25
Cactus Super SmartsGrants a 2x boost to EXP earned from battles.30
Cactus SouvenirReceive something special from Li’l Cactus.38

The most important bonus is certainly Cactus Smarts, as it’s a permanent 50% experience bonus, ensuring you won’t ever need to grind for experience again aggressively. It becomes 100% with 30 found Cactus, making it even better and one of the best ways to level fast in Visions of Mana.

The final prize is the super-useful Cactus Soul, an Ability that passively regenerates 2% of your CS gauge every 5 seconds. Use it on whoever it’s always on your team regardless of the situation, as having frequent Class Strikes is one of the best ways to deal with late-game bosses and Nemeses.

Visions of Mana is available on PC, Xbox and Playstation.

Author
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.