All Living Memory Aether Currents Locations in FFXIV Dawntrail

The final zone in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is Living Memory, and just like its predecessors, you’ll need to complete your Aether Currents collection if you want to fly around here. Here’s where you can get all of them.
Where to Find All Living Memory Aether Currents in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail
You’ll need to find 10 Aether Currents in Living Memory if you want to start flying here. After getting these, you’ll also need to look out for 5 more quest-exclusive currents. One of them is tied to your MSQ progress, but as this is the quickest area MSQ-wise, you’ll probably already have it by the time you gather all currents.
Don’t forget to bring your ever-reliable Aether Compass with you on your hotbar. Even with all locations displayed, having it readily for use is always a huge help when trying to locate some of the most hidden currents.
1 – Canal Town (X:11.1, Y:35.0)
In front of the lake to the south of the zone.
2 – Canal Town (X:7.5, Y:30.9)
At the heart of the central square, between the pillars.
3 – Yesterland (X:26.0, Y:32.4)
Right by the entrance, next to the fences.
4 – Yesterland (X:34.0, Y:34.2)
Directly beneath the Esperance Wheels.
5 – Yesterland (X:36.5, Y:28.4)
Climb up the stairs in the Proto Alexandria castle (where the play happened) to find it.
6 – Asyle Volcane (X:24.8, Y:15.3)
West of the arena, next to the Blazing Soul enemies.
7 – Asyle Volcane (X:31.6, Y:8.4)
By the entrance of the masks’ room.
8 – Asyle Volcane (X:27.7, Y:10.6)
At the end of the volcanic zone, at the very border of the map.
9 – Windspath Gardens (X:11.7, Y:20.4)
Located in the southwest garden, next to a tower.
10 – Windspath Gardens (X:10.2, Y:11.3)
In front of the Cleyra Museum of Nature after you climb the stairs.
All Living Memory Aether Currents Quests in FFXIV Dawntrail
Look out for these quests in each of the four main regions of the zone to properly start flying in the zone. They may branch out into more quests, but you only need these ones to get the missing Aether Currents in Living Memory.
- A Journey Never-ending – Cahciua (X:11.0, Y:12.5) – MSQ
- Well-wishing at the Wishing Well – Tenacious Tour Guide (X:9, Y:31)
- Perplexing Puzzles, Endless Fun – Lively Lass (X:31, Y:36)
- Volcanic Disruptions – Restless Millala (X:34, Y:16)
- Blueprint Protocol – Exhausted Engineer (X:32, Y:18)
Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.