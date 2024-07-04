All Living Memory Aether Currents Locations in FFXIV Dawntrail

The final zone in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is Living Memory, and just like its predecessors, you’ll need to complete your Aether Currents collection if you want to fly around here. Here’s where you can get all of them.

Where to Find All Living Memory Aether Currents in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

You’ll need to find 10 Aether Currents in Living Memory if you want to start flying here. After getting these, you’ll also need to look out for 5 more quest-exclusive currents. One of them is tied to your MSQ progress, but as this is the quickest area MSQ-wise, you’ll probably already have it by the time you gather all currents.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Don’t forget to bring your ever-reliable Aether Compass with you on your hotbar. Even with all locations displayed, having it readily for use is always a huge help when trying to locate some of the most hidden currents.

1 – Canal Town (X:11.1, Y:35.0)

Screenshot by The Escapist

In front of the lake to the south of the zone.

2 – Canal Town (X:7.5, Y:30.9)

Screenshot by The Escapist

At the heart of the central square, between the pillars.

3 – Yesterland (X:26.0, Y:32.4)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Right by the entrance, next to the fences.

4 – Yesterland (X:34.0, Y:34.2)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Directly beneath the Esperance Wheels.

5 – Yesterland (X:36.5, Y:28.4)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Climb up the stairs in the Proto Alexandria castle (where the play happened) to find it.

6 – Asyle Volcane (X:24.8, Y:15.3)

Screenshot by The Escapist

West of the arena, next to the Blazing Soul enemies.

7 – Asyle Volcane (X:31.6, Y:8.4)

Screenshot by The Escapist

By the entrance of the masks’ room.

8 – Asyle Volcane (X:27.7, Y:10.6)

Screenshot by The Escapist

At the end of the volcanic zone, at the very border of the map.

9 – Windspath Gardens (X:11.7, Y:20.4)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Located in the southwest garden, next to a tower.

10 – Windspath Gardens (X:10.2, Y:11.3)

Screenshot by The Escapist

In front of the Cleyra Museum of Nature after you climb the stairs.

All Living Memory Aether Currents Quests in FFXIV Dawntrail

Look out for these quests in each of the four main regions of the zone to properly start flying in the zone. They may branch out into more quests, but you only need these ones to get the missing Aether Currents in Living Memory.

A Journey Never-ending – Cahciua (X:11.0, Y:12.5) – MSQ

Well-wishing at the Wishing Well – Tenacious Tour Guide (X:9, Y:31)

Perplexing Puzzles, Endless Fun – Lively Lass (X:31, Y:36)

Volcanic Disruptions – Restless Millala (X:34, Y:16)

Blueprint Protocol – Exhausted Engineer (X:32, Y:18)

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

