All LoL Swarm Battle Bunny Boons and How To Get Them in League of Legends

Looking for an additional kick to your character in Swarm, League of Legends special wave survival PvE mode? This is how to get Battle Bunny Boons.

Recommended Videos

How to get Battle Bunny Boons

To get Battle Bunny Boons, you have to survive past 15 minutes at least once, which will unlock the feature for you. This is just one of many challenges you can complete in the mode to get access to nice rewards that will help you survive for longer.

After they are unlocked, a Battle Bunny Boon will randomly appear on the map while you are playing, and you will need to get to that location to pick it up. They will appear in a massive glowing box that you need to move over to pickup.

It will be marked on your minimap by an icon, so is hard to miss, even when the screen is busy. One random and temporary Boon will then be awarded to you after you pick it up. You will have access to the full pool when you unlock them and do not need to complete any further challenges.

All Battle Bunny Boons in Swarm mode

Type Description Anima Super Car You will become invulnerable but be unable to use abilities and any signature weapon. Battle Feline Gun Improver Gain a large increase in Area Size and Projectile Count. Cruise Control Gain a large increase in your character’s move speed. Fired Up Shoot fireballs at nearby enemies that do a lot of damage on impact. Health Pack Backpack You will heal automatically with each kill you score. Primordian Pickpocketing Slain enemies will drop gold. Squad Shield You will gain a huge shield, but damage depletes the shield value. Stopwaves Send out shockwaves that will freeze enemies all around you for a brief period of time. Ultra-Rapid-Fire-r Gain a huge additional Ability Haste, allowing you to spam cast abilities.

All the Boons are very strong, and the best thing to do is just react to whatever you happen to get. If you get Primordian Pickpocketing, then your run just became a gold farming mission, and so on. Some of them do have a little downside, like Cruise Control, which can actually make avoiding damage a little harder, but if you kite enemies the right way and take advantage of the map instead of walking in circles on the same screen, you should be fine.

Swarm mode is available to play now in League of Legends.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy