All Metaphor ReFantazio Playable Characters, Listed

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Oct 13, 2024 11:02 pm

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a JRPG from Atlus, and like any good game in the genre, it features a number of characters you can recruit to your party as you journey through Euchronia. Here’s a full list of playable characters in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Do be warned that this article contains minor spoilers for plot developments that happen in the second half of the game.

All Playable Characters in Metaphor ReFantazio

There are a total of seven playable characters in Metaphor: ReFantazio, as listed below:

CharacterHow to Unlock
The CaptainUnlocked from the start.
StrohlUnlocked when you complete your first mission with Grius.
HulkenbergUnlocked at the start of the Grand Cathedral dungeon.
HeismayUnlocked after clearing the Sandworm’s Den in Martira.
JunahUnlocked after clearing the Charadrius.
EuphaUnlocked after clearing the Dragon Temple.
BasilioUnlocked after clearing the Opera House in Altabury.

In addition to the main party members, Grius is also playable for a short amount of time at the start of the game. He joins your party during the mission at the abandoned fort and mines, though he isn’t a permanent party member in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

How to Switch Party Members

You can only have four characters in your party, and the Captain cannot be removed. Bring up the menu and choose Party, then select the characters you want to remove and add in. From here, you can also determine whether they should be in the back or front row.

When in combat, you can also bring up the Tactics menu and swap out party members from there. Do note that this will consume one Turn Icon, but you’ll be able to bypass that requirement later on.

And those are all of the playable characters in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete walkthrough hub for easier navigation.

Metaphor: ReFantazio
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
