All Metaphor ReFantazio Playable Characters, Listed

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a JRPG from Atlus, and like any good game in the genre, it features a number of characters you can recruit to your party as you journey through Euchronia. Here’s a full list of playable characters in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Do be warned that this article contains minor spoilers for plot developments that happen in the second half of the game.

All Playable Characters in Metaphor ReFantazio

There are a total of seven playable characters in Metaphor: ReFantazio, as listed below:

Character How to Unlock The Captain Unlocked from the start. Strohl Unlocked when you complete your first mission with Grius. Hulkenberg Unlocked at the start of the Grand Cathedral dungeon. Heismay Unlocked after clearing the Sandworm’s Den in Martira. Junah Unlocked after clearing the Charadrius. Eupha Unlocked after clearing the Dragon Temple. Basilio Unlocked after clearing the Opera House in Altabury.

In addition to the main party members, Grius is also playable for a short amount of time at the start of the game. He joins your party during the mission at the abandoned fort and mines, though he isn’t a permanent party member in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

How to Switch Party Members

You can only have four characters in your party, and the Captain cannot be removed. Bring up the menu and choose Party, then select the characters you want to remove and add in. From here, you can also determine whether they should be in the back or front row.

When in combat, you can also bring up the Tactics menu and swap out party members from there. Do note that this will consume one Turn Icon, but you’ll be able to bypass that requirement later on.

And those are all of the playable characters in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete walkthrough hub for easier navigation.

