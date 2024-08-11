All Moze Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail version 2.4 introduces several upcoming characters that you can obtain from the limited-time banner; one of them is Moze. If you want to get this assassin, you can pre-farm his Ascension and Trace materials before Moze’s release!
All Ascension Materials for Moze in Honkai: Star Rail
Moze is a Shadow Guard of the Yaoqing who follows the Path of the Hunt and has a Lightning element. He can often be seen alongside Jiaoqiu since the two of them are working under the Arbiter-General Feixiao. The man specializes in single-target damage and can be a good sub-DPS for your team.
Here are all the Ascension materials you need to level up Moze in Honkai: Star Rail.
|Ascension Levels
|Materials
|Credits
|Level 20
|Artifex’s Module x4
|3,200
|Level 30
|Artifex’s Module x8
|6,400
|Level 40
|Artifex’s Cogwheel x5
Nail of the Beast Coffin x2
|12,800
|Level 50
|Artifex’s Cogwheel x8
Nail of the Beast Coffin x5
|32,000
|Level 60
|Artifex’s Gyreheart x5
Nail of the Beast Coffin x15
|64,000
|Level 70
|Artifex’s Gyreheart x7
Nail of the Beast Coffin x28
|128,000
|Total
|Artifex’s Module x12
Artifex’s Cogwheel x13
Artifex’s Gyreheart x12
Nail of the Beast Coffin x50
|246,400
All of Moze’s Ascension materials can be acquired at Xianzhou Luofu. Artifex’s Module is a drop from regular enemies in that world, but you can also get them passively from Dispatch Assignment. On the other hand, Nail of the Beast Coffin is an Ascension material that you can get from Stagnant Shadow: The Shackling Prison. You can access that area once you complete the new main missions from Honkai: Star Rail version 2.4.
All Traces Materials for Moze in HSR
If you want to upgrade Moze’s Traces in Honkai: Star Rail, you will also need to gather more Artifex’s Modules and its higher rarity versions. I suggest assigning two units to complete the Fire Lord Inflames Blades of War Assignment every day.
Another important material for Moze is Meteoric Bullets. You can obtain this upgrade material from the Crimson Calyx: Scorchsand Audition Venue. This Calyx is located at Penacony, which you also need to grind when upgrading Boothill and Imaginary March 7th.
The most important Trace material is the upcoming Echo of War loot that will be released in Honkai: Star Rail version 2.5. The Astral Express group will likely need to defeat the escaped Warhead Brood Lord Hoolay. The main drop for this weekly boss fight will be another upgrade material for Moze and Feixiao.
|Trace Materials
|Total
|Artifex’s Module
|28
|Artifex’s Cogwheel
|42
|Artifex’s Gyreheart
|42
|Meteoric Bullet
|12
|Destined Expiration
|54
|Countertemporal Shot
|105
|New Echo of War Loot
|12
|Tracks of Destiny
|5
|Credits
|2,400,000
Honkai: Star Rail is available for free on Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation 5.
Published: Aug 11, 2024 01:06 pm