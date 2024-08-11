Moze in Honkai Star Rail
Image via HoYoverse
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Moze Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail

Beware of this haunting shadow!
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
|

Published: Aug 11, 2024 01:06 pm

Honkai: Star Rail version 2.4 introduces several upcoming characters that you can obtain from the limited-time banner; one of them is Moze. If you want to get this assassin, you can pre-farm his Ascension and Trace materials before Moze’s release!

Recommended Videos

All Ascension Materials for Moze in Honkai: Star Rail

Moze's Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail
Image by The Escapist

Moze is a Shadow Guard of the Yaoqing who follows the Path of the Hunt and has a Lightning element. He can often be seen alongside Jiaoqiu since the two of them are working under the Arbiter-General Feixiao. The man specializes in single-target damage and can be a good sub-DPS for your team.

Here are all the Ascension materials you need to level up Moze in Honkai: Star Rail.

Ascension LevelsMaterialsCredits
Level 20 Artifex’s Module x43,200
Level 30Artifex’s Module x86,400
Level 40Artifex’s Cogwheel x5
Nail of the Beast Coffin x2		12,800
Level 50Artifex’s Cogwheel x8
Nail of the Beast Coffin x5		32,000
Level 60Artifex’s Gyreheart x5
Nail of the Beast Coffin x15		64,000
Level 70Artifex’s Gyreheart x7
Nail of the Beast Coffin x28		128,000
TotalArtifex’s Module x12
Artifex’s Cogwheel x13
Artifex’s Gyreheart x12
Nail of the Beast Coffin x50		246,400

All of Moze’s Ascension materials can be acquired at Xianzhou Luofu. Artifex’s Module is a drop from regular enemies in that world, but you can also get them passively from Dispatch Assignment. On the other hand, Nail of the Beast Coffin is an Ascension material that you can get from Stagnant Shadow: The Shackling Prison. You can access that area once you complete the new main missions from Honkai: Star Rail version 2.4.

All Traces Materials for Moze in HSR

Moze's Traces Materials in Honkai Star Rail
Image by The Escapist

If you want to upgrade Moze’s Traces in Honkai: Star Rail, you will also need to gather more Artifex’s Modules and its higher rarity versions. I suggest assigning two units to complete the Fire Lord Inflames Blades of War Assignment every day.

Another important material for Moze is Meteoric Bullets. You can obtain this upgrade material from the Crimson Calyx: Scorchsand Audition Venue. This Calyx is located at Penacony, which you also need to grind when upgrading Boothill and Imaginary March 7th.

The most important Trace material is the upcoming Echo of War loot that will be released in Honkai: Star Rail version 2.5. The Astral Express group will likely need to defeat the escaped Warhead Brood Lord Hoolay. The main drop for this weekly boss fight will be another upgrade material for Moze and Feixiao.

Trace MaterialsTotal
Artifex’s Module28
Artifex’s Cogwheel42
Artifex’s Gyreheart42
Meteoric Bullet12
Destined Expiration54
Countertemporal Shot105
New Echo of War Loot12
Tracks of Destiny5
Credits2,400,000

Honkai: Star Rail is available for free on Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation 5.

Post Tag:
Honkai: Star Rail
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela has been a game guide writer since 2023. She mainly covers WuWa, Genshin Impact, and HSR, but she also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are TOTK, P5R, Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, and RE4 Remake. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime.