All Moze Ascension Materials in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail version 2.4 introduces several upcoming characters that you can obtain from the limited-time banner; one of them is Moze. If you want to get this assassin, you can pre-farm his Ascension and Trace materials before Moze’s release!

All Ascension Materials for Moze in Honkai: Star Rail

Moze is a Shadow Guard of the Yaoqing who follows the Path of the Hunt and has a Lightning element. He can often be seen alongside Jiaoqiu since the two of them are working under the Arbiter-General Feixiao. The man specializes in single-target damage and can be a good sub-DPS for your team.

Here are all the Ascension materials you need to level up Moze in Honkai: Star Rail.

Ascension Levels Materials Credits Level 20 Artifex’s Module x4 3,200 Level 30 Artifex’s Module x8 6,400 Level 40 Artifex’s Cogwheel x5

Nail of the Beast Coffin x2 12,800 Level 50 Artifex’s Cogwheel x8

Nail of the Beast Coffin x5 32,000 Level 60 Artifex’s Gyreheart x5

Nail of the Beast Coffin x15 64,000 Level 70 Artifex’s Gyreheart x7

Nail of the Beast Coffin x28 128,000 Total Artifex’s Module x12

Artifex’s Cogwheel x13

Artifex’s Gyreheart x12

Nail of the Beast Coffin x50 246,400

All of Moze’s Ascension materials can be acquired at Xianzhou Luofu. Artifex’s Module is a drop from regular enemies in that world, but you can also get them passively from Dispatch Assignment. On the other hand, Nail of the Beast Coffin is an Ascension material that you can get from Stagnant Shadow: The Shackling Prison. You can access that area once you complete the new main missions from Honkai: Star Rail version 2.4.

All Traces Materials for Moze in HSR

If you want to upgrade Moze’s Traces in Honkai: Star Rail, you will also need to gather more Artifex’s Modules and its higher rarity versions. I suggest assigning two units to complete the Fire Lord Inflames Blades of War Assignment every day.

Another important material for Moze is Meteoric Bullets. You can obtain this upgrade material from the Crimson Calyx: Scorchsand Audition Venue. This Calyx is located at Penacony, which you also need to grind when upgrading Boothill and Imaginary March 7th.

The most important Trace material is the upcoming Echo of War loot that will be released in Honkai: Star Rail version 2.5. The Astral Express group will likely need to defeat the escaped Warhead Brood Lord Hoolay. The main drop for this weekly boss fight will be another upgrade material for Moze and Feixiao.

Trace Materials Total Artifex’s Module 28 Artifex’s Cogwheel 42 Artifex’s Gyreheart 42 Meteoric Bullet 12 Destined Expiration 54 Countertemporal Shot 105 New Echo of War Loot 12 Tracks of Destiny 5 Credits 2,400,000

Honkai: Star Rail is available for free on Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation 5.

