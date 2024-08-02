All Feixiao Debate Answers in Honkai Star Rail

After saving Penacony, Jing Yuan invites the Astral Express to visit Xianzhou Luofu during Honkai: Star Rail version 2.4. While you can join the festivities, you must also aid Jing Yuan in defending his innocence by winning a debate against The Xianzhou Yaoqing’s Arbiter General, Feixiao. Here are all the Feixiao debate answers in Honkai Star Rail.

How to Win Feixiao Debate in Honkai: Star Rail

Screenshot by The Escapist

During the Inquisition to Rectitude Trailblaze Continuance section, you will encounter various familiar faces. Unfortunately, trouble never fails to follow you, and you will find yourself dragged into several debates. Before meeting Feixiao, you already need to beat Skott in a battle of words.

While you may be proud of yourself for knocking Skott down a peg, you cannot use the same strategy when you are in a debate against Feixiao. To make matters worse, the options given in Honkai: Star Rail are rather vague, and some players may struggle to pick the right answers. If you want to defend Jing Yuan‘s honor, you must answer three questions from the Arbiter General:

Question 1: Could it be that some of you have a connection with the Stellaron Hunters? Answer: It all comes down to the Stellaron.

Question 2: How did Dan Shu manage to bypass the Vidyadhara guards around the Ambrosial Arbor? Answer: I have personally met Dan Shu.

Question 3: It seems too convenient to label Phantylia as a scapegoat. Answer: Phantylia is a heliobus.



If you pick the wrong answers in the debate against Feixiao, you can use the Negotiation Strategy by pressing the Triangle button. The game offers three options: Emotional Trigger, Smoke and Mirrors, and Feigned Threat.

You only have two chances to use a Negotiation Strategy, and I recommend saving them to return to the previous argument by using Feigned Threat. Another good option is Emotional Trigger which lets you double the result of the current round negotiation.

That’s everything you need to know on how to win the debate against Feixiao. For more Honkai: Star Rail content, you can check out our post on the best Yunli and Imaginary March 7th builds.

