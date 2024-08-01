In Honkai: Star Rail version 2.4, March 7th unlocks a new path, The Hunt, and obtains a new element, Imaginary. If you want to make her your sub-DPS, here’s the best Imaginary March 7th build in Honkai Star Rail.

How to Build for Imaginary March 7th in Honkai Star Rail

Imaginary March 7th is a versatile sub-DPS character in Honkai: Star Rail, who synergizes with numerous units. Not only that, but you can place her in almost any team comp to deal extra damage. However, she especially works well with characters who can aggro enemies, such as Clara or Yunli.

Best Light Cone

The best gear for March 7th is Seele‘s signature Light Cone, In the Night, which can increase her CRIT Rate and boost the damage from her Basic ATK and Skill. Of course, you need to give her a high Speed stat if you want to fully utilize this buff. Other viable options for March 7th are:

Baptism of Pure Thought

Cruising in the Stellar Sea

Swordplay

River Flows in Spring

Adversarial

Best Best Relics and Ornament for Imaginary March 7th

The Musketeer of Wild Wheat set is the best Relic set for Imaginary March 7th in Honkai: Star Rail. Not only will it boost her ATK, but it will also increase her Speed and Basic ATK DMG. For her Planar Ornaments, you can equip the Rutilant Arena set to boost her CRIT Rate and Basic ATK and Skill’s damage.

Besides giving her CRIT stats, you also need to increase Imaginary March 7th’s Speed until it reaches a breakpoint. I suggest at least getting to 122 Speed points. Imaginary DMG and ATK percent are also good main stats for her if you want to increase her DMG output.

Main stats: Body: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Feet: ATK% or Speed Sphere: Imaginary DMG or ATK% Rope: ATK%

Sub-stats: Speed CRIT Rate CRIT DMG ATK%



Best Trace Priority

First Priority: Basic Attack

Second Priority: Talent and Skill

Third Priority: Ultimate

Unlike most DPS characters, you need to upgrade Imaginary March 7th’s Basic Attack first to max out her Enhanced Basic ATK’s DMG. Then, you can upgrade her talent and skill to further increase her overall damage. Her Ultimate is the least important ability since it doesn’t provide as much damage compared to her other skills.

Best Eidolon for Imaginary March 7th in Honkai Star Rail

One of the best Imaginary March 7th Eidolons to unlock is her E1, My Sword Stirs Starlight. This Eidolon lets her gain an extra 10 percent Speed when her Shifu is on the field. Her E2, Blade Dances on Waves’ Fight, is also good since it lets her gain more Charge stacks and allows her to launch a follow-up attack after her Shifu uses Basic ATK or Skill.

That covers everything you need to know about the best build for Imaginary March 7th. For more Honkai: Star Rail content, you can read our guide on how to win the debate against Skott.

