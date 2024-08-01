Yunli is the granddaughter of General Huaiyan, who you can meet during the Xianzhou Luofu’s Wardance event in Honkai: Star Rail. She is also an amazing Physical DPS, so here’s the best Yunli build in Honkai Star Rail.

How to Build for Yunli in Honkai Star Rail

Yunli is a great general DPS that can take down single and multiple target enemies with her Ultimate in Honkai: Star Rail. She is arguably the better version of Clara, with built-in self-sustaining Skills. Her biggest weakness is her low Toughness, and she also heavily relies on being attacked for her to inflict massive DMG.

Best Light Cone

Of course, the best gear for Yunli is her signature Light Cone, Dance at Sunset, which increases her CRIT DMG and greatly boosts the odds of her being targeted. Another great alternative is Blade‘s Light Cone, which can increase her CRIT Rate and Max HP. It also gives another DMG buff whenever Yunli is attacked or consumes her own HP.

Other viable Light Cones for Yunli are:

The Unreachable Side

On the Fall of an Aeon

Something Irreplaceable

Under the Blue Sky

Nowhere to Run

Best Best Relics and Ornament for Yunli

The best Relic set for Yunli in Honkai: Star Rail is The Wind-Soaring Valorous set, which boosts her ATK and CRIT Rate. Whenever she uses a follow-up attack, this gear set will boost her Ultimate’s DMG for one turn.

For Yunli’s Planar Ornaments, you can equip the Inert Salsotto set to increase her CRIT Rate. If you can get her CRIT Rate up to 50 percent or higher, her Ultimate and follow-up attack DMG will get an extra 15 percent buff.

Main stats: Body: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Feet: ATK% Sphere: Physical DMG or ATK% Rope: ATK% or Energy Regen

Sub-stats: CRIT Rate CRIT DMG ATK% Effect Resistance



Best Trace Priority

First Priority: Talent and Ultimate

Second Priority: Skill

Third Priority: Basic Attack

Most of Yunli’s DMG output in Honkai: Star Rail comes from her follow-up attacks, so you need to prioritize her Talent and Ultimate. Her Skill is mainly to increase her self-sustainability, but it’s not that useful if you have a powerful healer like Luocha. Lastly, her Basic Attack is the least important out of Yunli’s kit since it won’t deal as much DMG as her follow-up attacks.

Best Eidolon for Yunli in Honkai Star Rail

Yunli is already an amazing DPS at E0, but you can increase her DMG further by unlocking her Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail. Her E1, Weathered Blade Does Not Sully, can boost her follow-up attack’s DMG. On the other hand, Yunli’s E2, First Luster Breaks Dawn, further increases her DMG by letting her ignore 20 percent of her enemy’s DEF when she uses her Counter.

That’s everything you need to know on the best build for Yunli in Honkai: Star Rail. For more interesting content, you may want to read our post on why Argenti’s English voice actor has been changed.

