Yunli is the granddaughter of General Huaiyan, who you can meet during the Xianzhou Luofu’s Wardance event in Honkai: Star Rail. She is also an amazing Physical DPS, so here’s the best Yunli build in Honkai Star Rail.
Table of contents
How to Build for Yunli in Honkai Star Rail
Yunli is a great general DPS that can take down single and multiple target enemies with her Ultimate in Honkai: Star Rail. She is arguably the better version of Clara, with built-in self-sustaining Skills. Her biggest weakness is her low Toughness, and she also heavily relies on being attacked for her to inflict massive DMG.
Best Light Cone
Of course, the best gear for Yunli is her signature Light Cone, Dance at Sunset, which increases her CRIT DMG and greatly boosts the odds of her being targeted. Another great alternative is Blade‘s Light Cone, which can increase her CRIT Rate and Max HP. It also gives another DMG buff whenever Yunli is attacked or consumes her own HP.
Other viable Light Cones for Yunli are:
- The Unreachable Side
- On the Fall of an Aeon
- Something Irreplaceable
- Under the Blue Sky
- Nowhere to Run
Best Best Relics and Ornament for Yunli
The best Relic set for Yunli in Honkai: Star Rail is The Wind-Soaring Valorous set, which boosts her ATK and CRIT Rate. Whenever she uses a follow-up attack, this gear set will boost her Ultimate’s DMG for one turn.
For Yunli’s Planar Ornaments, you can equip the Inert Salsotto set to increase her CRIT Rate. If you can get her CRIT Rate up to 50 percent or higher, her Ultimate and follow-up attack DMG will get an extra 15 percent buff.
- Main stats:
- Body: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG
- Feet: ATK%
- Sphere: Physical DMG or ATK%
- Rope: ATK% or Energy Regen
- Sub-stats:
- CRIT Rate
- CRIT DMG
- ATK%
- Effect Resistance
Best Trace Priority
- First Priority: Talent and Ultimate
- Second Priority: Skill
- Third Priority: Basic Attack
Most of Yunli’s DMG output in Honkai: Star Rail comes from her follow-up attacks, so you need to prioritize her Talent and Ultimate. Her Skill is mainly to increase her self-sustainability, but it’s not that useful if you have a powerful healer like Luocha. Lastly, her Basic Attack is the least important out of Yunli’s kit since it won’t deal as much DMG as her follow-up attacks.
Best Eidolon for Yunli in Honkai Star Rail
Yunli is already an amazing DPS at E0, but you can increase her DMG further by unlocking her Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail. Her E1, Weathered Blade Does Not Sully, can boost her follow-up attack’s DMG. On the other hand, Yunli’s E2, First Luster Breaks Dawn, further increases her DMG by letting her ignore 20 percent of her enemy’s DEF when she uses her Counter.
That's everything you need to know on the best build for Yunli in Honkai: Star Rail.
Published: Aug 1, 2024 01:50 am