All Multiversus Characters, Ranked from Best to Worst (Tier List)

The characters in the full release of MultiVersus have changed quite a bit since the game’s beta, and that means a new tier list is needed. My guide will cover all the characters from best to worst so you can pick your next main.

MultiVersus Tier List: All Characters Ranked

Multiversus has 26 characters that can generally be ranked across both main modes. Of course, whether you are playing 1v1 matches or 2v2 will change how powerful some of the Fighters are. However, this tier list will rank them as a whole so you can confidently unlock a Fighter in any mode.

S-Tier:

Harley Quinn

Gizmo

Wonder Woman

Steven Universe

Tom & Jerry

Banana Guard

In terms of mechanics, Harley Quinn and Gizmo are two of the strongest picks in Multiversus. They have nearly unrivaled juggling potential and plenty of utility to shut Fighters down. Then we have Steven Universe and Wonder Woman who are both tanks. Not only do they offer a ton of utility but their base attacks are powerful. Banana Guard is in the same boat and is incredibly easy to use.

A-Tier:

Batman

Black Adam

The Joker

Arya Stark

Bugs Bunny

Shaggy

Finn

Iron Giant

All of the Fighters in A-Tier have fantastic move sets that are just barely a move worthy of the S-Tier. Batman, for example, is super fast and dishes out plenty of damage. But his finishers aren’t as effective as a character like Harley Quinn. Another option like Arya may require too much setup to get started. Any Fighter in A-Tier is a strong pick, just not the strongest.

B-Tier:

Taz

Superman

LeBron James

Rick

Morty

Reindog

Jason

More practice is required to make real use of the Fighters in B-Tier. An option like Taz can destroy opponents if you have the character down perfectly. However, the general moveset just isn’t as effective or easy to use. Great players can still win with practice, but there will be more of a struggle.

C-Tier:

Garnet

Marvin the Martian

Jake

Stripe

Velma

This is the bottom tier for the full MultiVersus tier list. Most of these Fighters are simply not good picks and will fall flat in an even fight. They require a ton of knowledge to make them effective, and even then, they still aren’t useful. Skip these options unless you really like the characters.

And that’s the full Multiversus tier list. More updates are guaranteed to arrive which will change the rankings as time goes on. But for now, these are the rankings.

MultiVersus is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

