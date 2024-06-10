Image of the Pokemon GO logo featuring two nests with Pokemon inside
Image via The Pokemon Company
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Nesting Species for the Current Pokemon GO Season

Catch 'em all by locating this season's nesting species in Pokemon GO
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 05:41 pm

If you’re trying to track down a certain Pokemon or do some Shiny hunting in Pokemon GO, nests will help expedite the process. Here are all the nesting species for the current Pokemon GO season.

Recommended Videos

All Nesting Species in Pokemon GO, Listed

For those not aware, nests in Pokemon GO are areas where a specific Pokemon will spawn much more frequently than they typically do. That makes nests great areas to Shiny hunt a specific Pokemon or try to stock up on candies to power up or evolve your buddies.

Nests change every few weeks, with a new Pokemon moving in to replace the old one. The species that can be found in nests tend to be the same handful of Pokemon every season. Finding a nest can be tricky since they aren’t indicated on the Pokemon GO map. Nests vary by hemisphere, so we’re breaking them down by the location to help you figure out which Pokemon may be nesting near you during the Shared Skies season.

Nesting Species Worldwide During The Shared Skies Season

These Pokemon have been spotted nesting in both hemispheres during the current season.

Bounsweet
Bounsweet		Bunnelby
Bunnelby
Spinarak
Spinarak		Image of the Pokemon Spritzee
Spritzee
Wurmple
Wurmple		yanma
Yanma

Nesting Species in the Northern Hemisphere During the Shared Skies Season

These Pokemon have been reported spawning in nesting locations in the Northern Hemisphere but haven’t yet been seen by players in the Southern Hemisphere.

corphish
Corphish		Summer Form Deerling
Deerling (Summer Form)
duskull
Duskull		Goldeen
Goldeen
gulpin
Gulpin		Mudkip
Mudkip
Nincada
Nincada		Pikipek
Pikipek
Qwilfish
Qwilfish		Torchic
Torchic
Treecko
Treecko		tyrunt
Tyrunt
Wingull
Wingull

Nesting Species in the Southern Hemisphere During the Shared Skies Season

These Pokemon have been reported as nesting species by players in the Southern Hemisphere but don’t appear to be spawning in nests in the Northern Hemisphere.

aipom
Aipom		Amaura Pokemon
Amaura
Audino
Audino		blitzle
Bliztle
shiny chimchar
Chimchar		Winter Form Deerling
Deerling (Winter Form)
Dunsparce
Dunsparce		piplup
Piplup
sentret
Sentret		shinx
Shinx
Spoink
Spoink		Sudowoodo
Sudowoodo
Shiny Sunkern
Sunkern		turtwig
Turtwig
Zigzagoon
Zigzagoon

Once you’ve identified a nest spot, you can return there to find new species on a roughly bi-weekly schedule.

Pokemon GO is available now.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
pokemon GO
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks has been a freelancer writer with The Escapist since February 2024. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.