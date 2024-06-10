All Nesting Species for the Current Pokemon GO Season

If you’re trying to track down a certain Pokemon or do some Shiny hunting in Pokemon GO, nests will help expedite the process. Here are all the nesting species for the current Pokemon GO season.
All Nesting Species in Pokemon GO, Listed
For those not aware, nests in Pokemon GO are areas where a specific Pokemon will spawn much more frequently than they typically do. That makes nests great areas to Shiny hunt a specific Pokemon or try to stock up on candies to power up or evolve your buddies.
Nests change every few weeks, with a new Pokemon moving in to replace the old one. The species that can be found in nests tend to be the same handful of Pokemon every season. Finding a nest can be tricky since they aren’t indicated on the Pokemon GO map. Nests vary by hemisphere, so we’re breaking them down by the location to help you figure out which Pokemon may be nesting near you during the Shared Skies season.
Nesting Species Worldwide During The Shared Skies Season
These Pokemon have been spotted nesting in both hemispheres during the current season.
Bounsweet
Bunnelby
Spinarak
Spritzee
Wurmple
Yanma
Nesting Species in the Northern Hemisphere During the Shared Skies Season
These Pokemon have been reported spawning in nesting locations in the Northern Hemisphere but haven’t yet been seen by players in the Southern Hemisphere.
Corphish
Deerling (Summer Form)
Duskull
Goldeen
Gulpin
Mudkip
Nincada
Pikipek
Qwilfish
Torchic
Treecko
Tyrunt
Wingull
Nesting Species in the Southern Hemisphere During the Shared Skies Season
These Pokemon have been reported as nesting species by players in the Southern Hemisphere but don’t appear to be spawning in nests in the Northern Hemisphere.
Aipom
Amaura
Audino
Bliztle
Chimchar
Deerling (Winter Form)
Dunsparce
Piplup
Sentret
Shinx
Spoink
Sudowoodo
Sunkern
Turtwig
Zigzagoon
Once you’ve identified a nest spot, you can return there to find new species on a roughly bi-weekly schedule.
