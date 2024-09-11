Image Credit: Bethesda
Image via Hoyoverse
Guides
Video Games

All New Achievements in Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 Version

We even have a pet now!
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|

Published: Sep 11, 2024 01:24 pm

With a lot of new things to do in the latest update, the 2.5 version of Honkai: Star Rail brings a ton of new achievements to the table, rewarding us even for the tiniest of feats with some extra Stellar Jades. Here are all of them.

All Achievements in Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 Update

There’s a total of 43 new achievements in the Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 update. Not all of them are visible at first and only reveal themselves once you complete them. Many are tied to exploration feats and will give you a few Jades for interacting with the world around you. As usual, a few of them are mutually exclusive, so you can only get one of them depending on your choices.

The Rail Unto the Stars

Main story achievements are found here, so these can all be obtained as long as you keep following the Trailblaze Missions with each new patch.

Achievement NameDescription
Flying Aureus Shot to Lupine RueArrows settle on the ground, wild beasts pull back their claws, and the hunter retracts their bow
※ Curb the unrest in the Wardance ceremony
The Ancient Sea Ebbs
Stirring against the tide will not save you from being dragged under by the waters…
※ Subdue the Preceptors
Time-Honed Blade TrialMuch can change in seven hundred years…
※ Witness Hoolay’s defeat
Where The Hunter BelongsMy only enemy… has always been myself
※ Awaken the raging Feixiao

Eager for Battle

Battle-related achievements, such as completing specific actions against enemies or using your characters in a certain way, will all be found here.

Achievement NameDescription
Are You Upset?Shadow of “Feixiao” unleashes “Wreathed in Storm,” and all of Ecliptic Inner Beast’s parts become Weakness Broken during the Charging phase of “Wreathed in Storm” in the battle against the Shadow of “Feixiao”
Bloodless BladeWin a battle without triggering the follow-up attack from Moze’s Talent
Diametrically OpposedTrigger Jiaoqiu’s “Turn Begins 2” and Jing Yuan’s “Turn Idling” voice lines in the same battle
Full Warfare Panic!In a single battle, use Feixiao’s Ultimate and reduce the target’s HP to 0 when using Boltsunder Blitz or Waraxe Skyward the 6th time
I Am the StormUse Feixiao’s Technique and continuously pull in more than 5 enemies for longer than 30 seconds
Lone Wolf’s HowlThere are no other Wolftrooper enemies on the field when Hoolay triggers Moon Rage
Marshmallow RabbitIn a single battle, use Lingsha to keep Fuyuan on the field until victory
Veiled Moon, Ceased SheenHoolay could not unleash “Lupine Chase Calls Bloody Gleam” in Moon Rage’s duration
Verdantia MarchWin 1 battle(s) with a team comprising Feixiao, Jiaoqiu, and Moze at the same time
Wardance: Armament TrialUse ally character Feixiao to deal the final blow in a victory against Yanqing
When This Stormy Rain Has Stopped…None of Ecliptic Inner Beast’s parts manages to unleash an Enhanced action in the battle against the Shadow of “Feixiao”

Vestige of Luminflux

Account-related achievements, recording some of your obtained Milestones. Achievements are rarely added here, but we got one this time anyway.

Achievement NameDescription
Stand By MeObtain 1 pet(s)

Moment of Joy

Some unusual and funny interactions can also give you a few achievements, and you get rewarded for pulling them off.

Achievement NameDescription
Help Me, Senior Frater!After March 7th (The Hunt) designated a character as Shifu, the Shifu character became controlled by Svarog’s mechanical hand

The Memories We Share

The general tab for achievements, where most of your exploration-related goals are recorded. You can easily find most of them by exploring the overworld.

Acheivement NameDescription
Aim to Be a Wardance MasterMaster all tactics in the Luminary Wardance
Bare Hands May Best a KnightAchieve victory when using ally character Luka against Argenti in the Luminary Wardance
Cast Off Worldly WoesShow Southern Emperor’s ending to Northern Beggar
Don’t Let the Simmering Fire DieEven when cheers fade, the voice of the voiceless will never cease
※ Assist Luka to step on the Ringmaster’s Challenge arena stage
Dragon in StealthDisguise yourself as luggage and successfully pass the conveyor belt on the Skysplitter
Fringe ContenderHelp Luka win all Knockout Matches in the Luminary Wardance
Fusible ObjectsDevelop the infinite potential of the toy flying swords on the Skysplitter
Gone Are the Days of YouthWitness an old memory from the Xianzhou at the History Museum in Belobog
※ Since days of old, death has spared whose soul? Yet my loyal heart shall light the history’s tome.
Just One Passing Martial TutorGuide the fighters who are training during their break to complete their practice on the Skysplitter
Kengan Not-SoraIn the past, you always fought on the front lines yourself. It’s time to try being the “behind-the-stage mastermind”
※ Become Luka’s coach
Last Jug of JoyIn the Adventure Mission “By Way of Old,” bid farewell to the Xianzhou’s esteemed guests and welcome back Fu Xuan from her business trip
Lineal ChampionAchieve victory when using ally character Luka against Yanqing in the Luminary Wardance
No News DayChoose not to have Carmella ask questions in any post-match press conference during “Even When Cheers Fade”
Non-StopExperience an imagined shipwreck on the Skysplitter
Seven Flowers on a VineWitness 7 talented children rescue the elder on the Skysplitter
The Post-truth AgeFace a PR storm off the Wardance Ceremony stage
※ Assist Luka in overcoming Shuojin’s “off-stage tactics”
The Queen of NewsLet Carmella ask questions in every post-match press conference during “Even When Cheers Fade”
The Raging Bull Within DreamsComplete all Dreamscape Training challenges in the Luminary Wardance
The Sublime Object of TradeExchanging money for morality… is that moral?
This Day, I Know MeWitness the greatest power of sentient beings — the power to choose benevolence
※ Encounter the monks from the Claretwheel Temple at the Wardance ceremony
Wardance 21-Gun SaluteHelp Old Bai and Renke fulfill their wishes on the Skysplitter
We Work in the Dark to Serve the LightFind the figures slinking in the shadows via cycranes on the Skysplitter

Fathom the Unfathomable

Other milestones and general progression achievements that aren’t fit for other categories fall here, so you should also have plenty of these by just progressing naturally throughout the quests.

Achievement NameDescription
Starlit Sway in Violet HazeEnter the Mooring Zone via the cycrane on the Skysplitter
The Hand of GodOn the Skysplitter, obtain a total of 15 “Pathfinder” rewards
The Place Promised in Our Early DaysComplete the navigation compass for the first time on the Skysplitter

And those are all the new achievements in Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 version.

Honkai: Star Rail is available for PC, Playstation 5, Android and iOS.

Honkai: Star Rail
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.