All New Achievements in Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 Version

With a lot of new things to do in the latest update, the 2.5 version of Honkai: Star Rail brings a ton of new achievements to the table, rewarding us even for the tiniest of feats with some extra Stellar Jades. Here are all of them.

There’s a total of 43 new achievements in the Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 update. Not all of them are visible at first and only reveal themselves once you complete them. Many are tied to exploration feats and will give you a few Jades for interacting with the world around you. As usual, a few of them are mutually exclusive, so you can only get one of them depending on your choices.

The Rail Unto the Stars

Main story achievements are found here, so these can all be obtained as long as you keep following the Trailblaze Missions with each new patch.

Achievement Name Description Flying Aureus Shot to Lupine Rue Arrows settle on the ground, wild beasts pull back their claws, and the hunter retracts their bow

※ Curb the unrest in the Wardance ceremony The Ancient Sea Ebbs

Stirring against the tide will not save you from being dragged under by the waters…

※ Subdue the Preceptors Time-Honed Blade Trial Much can change in seven hundred years…

※ Witness Hoolay’s defeat Where The Hunter Belongs My only enemy… has always been myself

※ Awaken the raging Feixiao

Eager for Battle

Battle-related achievements, such as completing specific actions against enemies or using your characters in a certain way, will all be found here.

Achievement Name Description Are You Upset? Shadow of “Feixiao” unleashes “Wreathed in Storm,” and all of Ecliptic Inner Beast’s parts become Weakness Broken during the Charging phase of “Wreathed in Storm” in the battle against the Shadow of “Feixiao” Bloodless Blade Win a battle without triggering the follow-up attack from Moze’s Talent Diametrically Opposed Trigger Jiaoqiu’s “Turn Begins 2” and Jing Yuan’s “Turn Idling” voice lines in the same battle Full Warfare Panic! In a single battle, use Feixiao’s Ultimate and reduce the target’s HP to 0 when using Boltsunder Blitz or Waraxe Skyward the 6th time I Am the Storm Use Feixiao’s Technique and continuously pull in more than 5 enemies for longer than 30 seconds Lone Wolf’s Howl There are no other Wolftrooper enemies on the field when Hoolay triggers Moon Rage Marshmallow Rabbit In a single battle, use Lingsha to keep Fuyuan on the field until victory Veiled Moon, Ceased Sheen Hoolay could not unleash “Lupine Chase Calls Bloody Gleam” in Moon Rage’s duration Verdantia March Win 1 battle(s) with a team comprising Feixiao, Jiaoqiu, and Moze at the same time Wardance: Armament Trial Use ally character Feixiao to deal the final blow in a victory against Yanqing When This Stormy Rain Has Stopped… None of Ecliptic Inner Beast’s parts manages to unleash an Enhanced action in the battle against the Shadow of “Feixiao”

Vestige of Luminflux

Account-related achievements, recording some of your obtained Milestones. Achievements are rarely added here, but we got one this time anyway.

Achievement Name Description Stand By Me Obtain 1 pet(s)

Moment of Joy

Some unusual and funny interactions can also give you a few achievements, and you get rewarded for pulling them off.

Achievement Name Description Help Me, Senior Frater! After March 7th (The Hunt) designated a character as Shifu, the Shifu character became controlled by Svarog’s mechanical hand

The Memories We Share

The general tab for achievements, where most of your exploration-related goals are recorded. You can easily find most of them by exploring the overworld.

Acheivement Name Description Aim to Be a Wardance Master Master all tactics in the Luminary Wardance Bare Hands May Best a Knight Achieve victory when using ally character Luka against Argenti in the Luminary Wardance Cast Off Worldly Woes Show Southern Emperor’s ending to Northern Beggar Don’t Let the Simmering Fire Die Even when cheers fade, the voice of the voiceless will never cease

※ Assist Luka to step on the Ringmaster’s Challenge arena stage Dragon in Stealth Disguise yourself as luggage and successfully pass the conveyor belt on the Skysplitter Fringe Contender Help Luka win all Knockout Matches in the Luminary Wardance Fusible Objects Develop the infinite potential of the toy flying swords on the Skysplitter Gone Are the Days of Youth Witness an old memory from the Xianzhou at the History Museum in Belobog

※ Since days of old, death has spared whose soul? Yet my loyal heart shall light the history’s tome. Just One Passing Martial Tutor Guide the fighters who are training during their break to complete their practice on the Skysplitter Kengan Not-Sora In the past, you always fought on the front lines yourself. It’s time to try being the “behind-the-stage mastermind”

※ Become Luka’s coach Last Jug of Joy In the Adventure Mission “By Way of Old,” bid farewell to the Xianzhou’s esteemed guests and welcome back Fu Xuan from her business trip Lineal Champion Achieve victory when using ally character Luka against Yanqing in the Luminary Wardance No News Day Choose not to have Carmella ask questions in any post-match press conference during “Even When Cheers Fade” Non-Stop Experience an imagined shipwreck on the Skysplitter Seven Flowers on a Vine Witness 7 talented children rescue the elder on the Skysplitter The Post-truth Age Face a PR storm off the Wardance Ceremony stage

※ Assist Luka in overcoming Shuojin’s “off-stage tactics” The Queen of News Let Carmella ask questions in every post-match press conference during “Even When Cheers Fade” The Raging Bull Within Dreams Complete all Dreamscape Training challenges in the Luminary Wardance The Sublime Object of Trade Exchanging money for morality… is that moral? This Day, I Know Me Witness the greatest power of sentient beings — the power to choose benevolence

※ Encounter the monks from the Claretwheel Temple at the Wardance ceremony Wardance 21-Gun Salute Help Old Bai and Renke fulfill their wishes on the Skysplitter We Work in the Dark to Serve the Light Find the figures slinking in the shadows via cycranes on the Skysplitter

Fathom the Unfathomable

Other milestones and general progression achievements that aren’t fit for other categories fall here, so you should also have plenty of these by just progressing naturally throughout the quests.

Achievement Name Description Starlit Sway in Violet Haze Enter the Mooring Zone via the cycrane on the Skysplitter The Hand of God On the Skysplitter, obtain a total of 15 “Pathfinder” rewards The Place Promised in Our Early Days Complete the navigation compass for the first time on the Skysplitter

And those are all the new achievements in Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 version.

Honkai: Star Rail is available for PC, Playstation 5, Android and iOS.

