Image Credit: Bethesda
Feixiao official art in the trailer.
Image via HoYoverse
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Best Feixiao Team Comps in Honkai Star Rail

Only the best for the Merlin's Claw.
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
|

Published: Sep 10, 2024 02:37 am

While Feixiao is a powerful DPS on her own, you still need to place her in a good team composition in Honkai: Star Rail. Unfortunately, her best party requires 5-star characters, but you can still use her even with free units.

Table of Contents

Best Premium Follow-up Attack Team for Feixiao

Image of three characters in Honkai Star Rail, including a woman with fox ears, a blonde with a card, and a woman with purple hair
Image by The Escapist
  • DPS: Feixiao
  • Sub-DPS: Topaz
  • Tank: Aventurine
  • Support: Robin

The best premium team for Feixiao in Honkai Star Rail consists of Topaz, Aventurine, and Robin. Robin is definitely a must if you are running a Follow-Up Attack team. She’s arguably one of the best buffers in the game. Not only can she increase the whole team’s CRIT DMG and ATK, but she can also advance the entire party with her Ultimate. Basically, her buffs will allow Feixiao to spam her Ultimate, allowing the general to destroy her enemies instantly.

Aventurine and Topaz are the duo you definitely want to add to your Follow-Up Attack team. Topaz is great because she can help Feixiao stack her Flying Aureus effect. She can also boost Feixiao’s damage by inflicting Proof of Debt on enemies, which lowers their DEF against Follow-Up Attack.

For sustainer, Aventurine is your guy since he can provide a team-wide shield that can absorb a ton of damage. The attacks that land on his barrier will eventually trigger his own Follow-Up Attack, which helps Feixiao activate her Ultimate faster.

Best Alternate Feixiao Team

An image of Feixiao, Moze, and Gallagher together
Image by The Escapist
  • DPS: Feixiao
  • Sub-DPS: Moze
  • Healer: Gallagher
  • Support: Sparkle or Bronya

This alternate party won’t be dealing as much damage as the premium Feixiao team, but it is still good. Instead of using Topaz, you can use the featured 4-star character Moze as your sub-DPS. Despite being a lower rarity, he can still provide frequent Follow-Up attacks and help stack Flying Aureus.

For sustainer, Aventurine is still a better option, but you can change him with Gallagher, who is another 4-star character. Although he doesn’t have a Follow-Up Attack ability, this man can give consistent healing while dealing decent damage. He can also enhance your team’s Break DMG and debuff your enemies.

If you don’t have Robin, there are other great support options for Feixiao. I recommend either Sparkle or Bronya, but I prefer the former since she is SP-positive. Besides buffing Feixiao’s DMG, Sparkle can also grant Action Advance. Bronya has a better Action Advance buff, but she will consume a ton of Skill Points, which you may want to save for other members.

Best F2P Feixiao Team in Honkai Star Rail

An image of Feixiao with March 7th Hunt and Natash standing side by side
Image by The Escapist
  • DPS: Feixiao
  • Sub-DPS: March 7th Hunt
  • Healer: Gallagher or Natasha
  • Support: Asta

For F2P players, there are several free characters that you can use alongside Feixiao. The best sub-DPS for her is definitely Hunt March 7th, which you can obtain after completing the Honkai Star Rail version 2.4 main mission, “March to Mastery: A Star Is Born.” By making Feixiao March 7th’s Shifu, you can grant her Speed and CRIT DMG buffs. This free unit can also use Follow-Up Attacks, which is good for gaining more Flying Aureus stacks.

For buffer, you can use Asta, who you can get at the start of the game. Although she’s not as good as 5-star Harmony characters, Asta is still a decent option since she can boost your party’s SPD and ATK with her Ultimate. Gallagher is still the preferred healer, but Natasha is an acceptable alternative. She won’t offer anything substantial to the team, but she is a good healer who can restore a lot of HP.

Honkai: Star Rail is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, iOS, and PC.

