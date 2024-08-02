All Once Human Brewing Barrel Recipes

The Brewing Barrel is one of the most useful facilities you can install at your base in Once Human. However, the game doesn’t reveal much about what you can make in it. Here are all the barrel brewing recipes in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

How To Unlock the Brewing Barrel in Once Human

Before we get into the weeds with the Brewing Barrel, you need to know how to unlock the facility so you can start using it at your base. The Brewing Barrel is unlocked through the Memetics menu in Once Human. More specifically, you can use seven Ciphers to unlock the facility through the “Logistics” tab in the menu. It’s a part of the “04” section in the Logistics tab.

Unlocking the Brewing Barrel. Screenshot by The Escapist

The Brewing Barrel requires the following resources to build:

50 Logs

20 Adhesive

20 Rubber

20 Aluminum Ingot

15 Acid

Once you have all those materials, find a suitable spot for the Brewing Barrel. However, you might want to keep in mind that the Brewing Barrel requires 10W of power, so it’s ideal to keep it near a power source, such as a Solar Generator. And an Electric Eel Deviant will give that generator a bit of extra juice. After the Brewing Barrel has been placed, attach a wire to a power source and ensure enough power is being delivered to the facility.

Connecting the Brewing Barrel to power. Screenshot by The Escapist

Brewing Barrel Recipes in Once Human

With your Brewing Barrel set up for action, you can begin using it. There are four primary recipes for the Brewing Barrel, with a fifth recipe requiring a little more work. You can see all the recipes below:

Corn Ale : 1 Corn, 2 Purified Water

: 1 Corn, 2 Purified Water Malt Ale : 1 Wheat, 2 Purified Water

: 1 Wheat, 2 Purified Water Cheese : 2 Milk, 1 Purified Water

: 2 Milk, 1 Purified Water Pickle : 2 Cucumber, 1 Purified Water

: 2 Cucumber, 1 Purified Water Acid: Connect an Osmosis Water Purifier to the Brewing Barrel via a wire. Connect Water Pumps in polluted water to the Osmosis Water Purifier. The Osmosis Water Purifier creates Impure Acid and you need to put that and Purified Water into the Brewing Barrel to create regular Acid.

Farming Acid is the best way to use the Brewing Barrel, as that’s a resource required for dozens of recipes in Once Human. However, the other recipes are useful as well, so you should get plenty of use out of your Brewing Barrel.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy