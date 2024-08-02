All Once Human Brewing Barrel Recipes

The Brewing Barrel is one of the most useful facilities you can install at your base in Once Human. However, the game doesn’t reveal much about what you can make in it. Here are all the barrel brewing recipes in Once Human.
How To Unlock the Brewing Barrel in Once Human
Before we get into the weeds with the Brewing Barrel, you need to know how to unlock the facility so you can start using it at your base. The Brewing Barrel is unlocked through the Memetics menu in Once Human. More specifically, you can use seven Ciphers to unlock the facility through the “Logistics” tab in the menu. It’s a part of the “04” section in the Logistics tab.
The Brewing Barrel requires the following resources to build:
- 50 Logs
- 20 Adhesive
- 20 Rubber
- 20 Aluminum Ingot
- 15 Acid
Once you have all those materials, find a suitable spot for the Brewing Barrel. However, you might want to keep in mind that the Brewing Barrel requires 10W of power, so it’s ideal to keep it near a power source, such as a Solar Generator. And an Electric Eel Deviant will give that generator a bit of extra juice. After the Brewing Barrel has been placed, attach a wire to a power source and ensure enough power is being delivered to the facility.
Brewing Barrel Recipes in Once Human
With your Brewing Barrel set up for action, you can begin using it. There are four primary recipes for the Brewing Barrel, with a fifth recipe requiring a little more work. You can see all the recipes below:
- Corn Ale: 1 Corn, 2 Purified Water
- Malt Ale: 1 Wheat, 2 Purified Water
- Cheese: 2 Milk, 1 Purified Water
- Pickle: 2 Cucumber, 1 Purified Water
- Acid: Connect an Osmosis Water Purifier to the Brewing Barrel via a wire. Connect Water Pumps in polluted water to the Osmosis Water Purifier. The Osmosis Water Purifier creates Impure Acid and you need to put that and Purified Water into the Brewing Barrel to create regular Acid.
Farming Acid is the best way to use the Brewing Barrel, as that’s a resource required for dozens of recipes in Once Human. However, the other recipes are useful as well, so you should get plenty of use out of your Brewing Barrel.
Once Human is available to play now.
