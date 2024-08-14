All Pokemon GO Worlds Twitch Drops & How to Get Them

With the 2024 Pokemon World Championship just days away, Pokemon GO is getting fans excited to celebrate all around the world. In fact, fans who tune into Worlds via Twitch will enjoy exclusive Twitch drop rewards for Pokemon GO.

When & Where to Watch the Pokemon GO Twitch Streams for Worlds

The English-language Pokemon GO stream for worlds will be available via the Pokemon GO Twitch channel on Days 1 and 2 of the World Championships, starting at 9 AM HST. These two days will feature Twitch drops for viewers who play Pokemon GO.

On Sunday, August 18th (aka Day 3), interested viewers can tune in to enjoy more Pokemon Worlds content via the general Pokemon Twitch channel. According to the schedule, this stream will focus on competitive play for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It will not feature any specific Twitch drops for Pokemon GO players.

All Pokemon GO Twitch Drops for Worlds 2024

Image via The Pokemon Company

Based on the preview image shared by Pokemon GO on X (formerly Twitter), here’s what we can expect from the Twitch drops during worlds.

Day 1 Drop

Timed Research that includes:

Sableye encounter

Sableye Candy & Candy XL

Stardust

Elite TM

XP

Day 2 Drop

Timed Research leading to Pokemon encounters. It looks like players will choose a team and receive different rewards from the Research based on this branching choice.

Team 1 Encounters

Pancham

Dunsparce

Mantyne

Team 2 Encounters

Galarian Weezing

Skorupi

Chespin

Team 3 Encounters

Inkay

Jigglypuff

West Sea Shellos (Northern Hemisphere) or East Sea Shellos (Southern Hemisphere)

Worlds 2024 Avatar Tee Code

Although the exact timing hasn’t been announced, there will also be a code to redeem for a 2024 Worlds Tee avatar item, featuring the adorable costumed Pikachu in its scuba gear. The code will be displayed on the Twitch broadcast at some point during the Pokemon GO World Championship stream.

How Pokemon GO Twitch Drops Work

Twitch drops are rewarded based on your view time, meaning you will need to tune in to the Pokemon GO live stream for the allotted time to receive each drop. Once you’ve met the requirements, you should get a pop-up claim message on Twitch that will give further instructions on how to claim your reward.

In the past, it’s been necessary to link your Twitch and Pokemon GO accounts in order to redeem the drops from your Twitch Drops inventory. If you’re planning on tuning in to enjoy the Pokemon GO Twitch Drops during reward, you may want to take some time to link your accounts now so you’re all set when the World Championships begin on August 16.

Since there are Timed Research drops, you will also need to complete in-game tasks in order to receive the rewards once you receive your Research drop. If you’re looking for more to do in Pokemon GO, these free drops will certainly add more to your task list!

