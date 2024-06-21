All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions For Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

While it may not be as popular in the West as Final Fantasy or Persona, Dragon Quest games are iconic JRPGs. With a release date confirmed for the remake of Dragon Quest III, titled Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, here’s everything you need to know about buying the game.

All Pre-Order Bonuses For Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake

Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake will be released on November 14, 2024, for all modern systems, including PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. While Square Enix has not confirmed any retailer-exclusive pre-order bonuses at this time, they did announce a pre-order bonus that will be made available regardless of which platform you pre-order the game on.

The pre-order bonus is for a set of digital items called the “Trouble-Free Travel Kit.” The kit will contain a variety of items to help players start off the game, with each item and the stat bonuses they provide, at least as of the original game, are as follows:

Elevating Shoes (Equipment that increases a user’s luck)

3 Seeds of Strength (A consumable item that increases a party member’s strength)

3 Seeds of Defense (A consumable item that increases a party member’s defense)

3 Seeds of Agility (A consumable item that increases a party member’s agility)

3 Seeds of Life (A consumable item that increases a party member’s max HP)

3 Seeds of Magic (A consumable item that increases a party member’s max MP)

For those players just getting started with the game, having these little stat boosts can almost certainly help make the early game a little bit easier, especially if Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake retains that old-school NES difficulty.

All Editions For Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

There are two different versions of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, but unlike Square’s other major upcoming JRPG release, Visions of Mana, this is decidedly a lot more straightforward. Each system will have a standard version of the game. Each version will retail for $60 and will come in both a physical edition and a digital edition. They’re virtually identical, so deciding between the two will mostly come down to whether you want a physical or digital copy.

And then there’s the Collector’s Edition, which is available exclusively on the Square Enix Store for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch versions of the game. This edition, like the Visions of Mana Collector’s Edition, will retail for a whopping $200 and contains the following items:

A physical copy of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

A collectible case

Two digital wallpapers for your PC

A complete set of acrylic blocks designed after the major characters and monsters of the game

An “Adventurous Accessory Kit,” which will include the following items: Strength Ring (An accessory that raises the wearer’s attack) Dragon Scale (An accessory that raises the wearer’s defense) Words of Wisdom (An item which allows a user to change their class into a Sage) Cat Suit (A costume that vastly increases the wearer’s defense and makes them look like a cat in the overworld)



One thing to note about the items that you can collect in both the collector’s edition and for the game’s pre-order bonus is that each item can be collected in the game early, so the “Adventurous Accessory Kit” is granting the player early access to some pretty decent items. With that being said, if you’re going to purchase the Collector’s Edition, it would primarily be for the acrylic blocks, which are nice, but compared to the Visions of Mana Collector’s Edition which features the entire game’s soundtrack with wonderfully rendered artwork, I would probably choose the latter’s collector’s edition than the former. That’s all up to you though and if you’re a big Dragon Quest fan, the perks of the Collector’s Edition may win you over. It’s your $200, so spend it how you see fit.

And that’s all of the pre-order bonuses and editions for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake will release on November 14, 2024.

