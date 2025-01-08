All Snowy Resort Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

New year, new Monopoly GO coverage! In this article, I’ll be breaking down all the rewards and milestones that you can win as part of the Snowy Resort event in Monopoly GO, as well as providing a general overview of the event.
Jump To:
All Snowy Resort Rewards & Milestones, Listed
As with every new event in Monopoly GO, there are a ton of dice rolls, sticker packs, and other rewards that you can get during Snowy Resort. Those prizes are going to be quite handy right now, as they’ll help you to do well at the Snow Racers event, which will coincide with the event. With help from the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve compiled the below list to give you a guide to all the rewards you can get during the Snowy Resort Monopoly GO event.
|Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|5
|60 Flags
|2
|10
|25 Dice Rolls
|3
|15
|Sticker Pack
|4
|40
|40 Dice Rolls
|5
|20
|80 Flags
|6
|25
|Sticker Pack
|7
|35
|35 Dice Rolls
|8
|40
|80 Flags
|9
|175
|160 Dice Rolls
|10
|50
|Cash
|11
|55
|100 Flags
|12
|50
|Sticker Pack
|13
|420
|370 Dice Rolls
|14
|55
|200 Flags
|15
|60
|5-minute High Roller
|16
|70
|Sticker Pack
|17
|650
|350 Dice Rolls
|18
|85
|200 Flags
|19
|105
|90 Dice Rolls
|20
|110
|220 Flags
|21
|125
|Sticker Pack
|22
|1,150
|900 Dice Rolls
|23
|130
|220 Flags
|24
|140
|Sticker Pack
|25
|155
|Cash
|26
|700
|525 Dice Rolls
|27
|170
|220 Flags
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|280
|200 Dice Rolls
|30
|220
|10-minute Cash Boost
|31
|275
|240 Flags
|32
|1,800
|1,250 Dice Rolls
|33
|350
|240 Flags
|34
|400
|Sticker Pack
|35
|1,000
|700 Dice Rolls
|36
|375
|10-minute High Roller
|37
|2,200
|1,500 Dice Rolls
|38
|550
|250 Flags
|39
|600
|Sticker Pack
|40
|650
|Cash
|41
|2,700
|1,750 Dice Rolls
|42
|800
|250 Flags
|43
|900
|40-minute Mega Heist
|44
|1,000
|Cash
|45
|1,700
|Sticker Pack
|46
|1,250
|Cash
|47
|4,400
|2,750 Dice Rolls
|48
|1,700
|Sticker Pack
|49
|1,700
|Cash
|50
|9,000
|8,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How Long Is the Snowy Resort Event in Monopoly GO?
The Snowy Resort event in Monopoly GO will last from Jan. 8 at 10AM until Jan. 10 at 10AM, so make sure to get your rolls in now!
How the Snowy Resort Event Works in Monopoly GO
This time around, the Snowy Resort even it a Corner Spaces event, meaning that to get tokens, you’ll need to land on GO, Jail, Free Parking, or Go To Jail. You’ll get a baseline 4 tokens for landing one of those spaces, which will then be increased by your dice multiplier.
Best Strategy for Winning at the Snowy Resort Event
Corner Spaces events can be a bit frustrating compared to a lot of other events, with some Monopoly GO players saying that they’re not really worth doing. The reason for that is hitting any of those four spaces can be exceedingly difficult due to the distance between them. Generally, I advise doing as little as possible during events like this, though increasing your dice multiplier when you’re close to Go to Jail.
Right now, I’d say that it’s best to save your dice rolls for the next event, since you’ll likely be able to get more out of that. Still, make sure you’re building your dice pool up by doing your daily Quick Wins and going to our page with free dice links.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.
Published: Jan 8, 2025 10:03 am