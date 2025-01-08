All Snowy Resort Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

New year, new Monopoly GO coverage! In this article, I’ll be breaking down all the rewards and milestones that you can win as part of the Snowy Resort event in Monopoly GO, as well as providing a general overview of the event.

All Snowy Resort Rewards & Milestones, Listed

As with every new event in Monopoly GO, there are a ton of dice rolls, sticker packs, and other rewards that you can get during Snowy Resort. Those prizes are going to be quite handy right now, as they’ll help you to do well at the Snow Racers event, which will coincide with the event. With help from the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve compiled the below list to give you a guide to all the rewards you can get during the Snowy Resort Monopoly GO event.

Level Points Required Reward 1 5 60 Flags 2 10 25 Dice Rolls 3 15 Sticker Pack 4 40 40 Dice Rolls 5 20 80 Flags 6 25 Sticker Pack 7 35 35 Dice Rolls 8 40 80 Flags 9 175 160 Dice Rolls 10 50 Cash 11 55 100 Flags 12 50 Sticker Pack 13 420 370 Dice Rolls 14 55 200 Flags 15 60 5-minute High Roller 16 70 Sticker Pack 17 650 350 Dice Rolls 18 85 200 Flags 19 105 90 Dice Rolls 20 110 220 Flags 21 125 Sticker Pack 22 1,150 900 Dice Rolls 23 130 220 Flags 24 140 Sticker Pack 25 155 Cash 26 700 525 Dice Rolls 27 170 220 Flags 28 200 Cash 29 280 200 Dice Rolls 30 220 10-minute Cash Boost 31 275 240 Flags 32 1,800 1,250 Dice Rolls 33 350 240 Flags 34 400 Sticker Pack 35 1,000 700 Dice Rolls 36 375 10-minute High Roller 37 2,200 1,500 Dice Rolls 38 550 250 Flags 39 600 Sticker Pack 40 650 Cash 41 2,700 1,750 Dice Rolls 42 800 250 Flags 43 900 40-minute Mega Heist 44 1,000 Cash 45 1,700 Sticker Pack 46 1,250 Cash 47 4,400 2,750 Dice Rolls 48 1,700 Sticker Pack 49 1,700 Cash 50 9,000 8,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How Long Is the Snowy Resort Event in Monopoly GO?

The Snowy Resort event in Monopoly GO will last from Jan. 8 at 10AM until Jan. 10 at 10AM, so make sure to get your rolls in now!

How the Snowy Resort Event Works in Monopoly GO

This time around, the Snowy Resort even it a Corner Spaces event, meaning that to get tokens, you’ll need to land on GO, Jail, Free Parking, or Go To Jail. You’ll get a baseline 4 tokens for landing one of those spaces, which will then be increased by your dice multiplier.

Best Strategy for Winning at the Snowy Resort Event

Corner Spaces events can be a bit frustrating compared to a lot of other events, with some Monopoly GO players saying that they’re not really worth doing. The reason for that is hitting any of those four spaces can be exceedingly difficult due to the distance between them. Generally, I advise doing as little as possible during events like this, though increasing your dice multiplier when you’re close to Go to Jail.

Right now, I’d say that it’s best to save your dice rolls for the next event, since you’ll likely be able to get more out of that. Still, make sure you’re building your dice pool up by doing your daily Quick Wins and going to our page with free dice links.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

