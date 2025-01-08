Forgot password
A header image for the Snowy Resort event in Monopoly GO showing Rich Uncle Pennybags next to a lodge.
All Snowy Resort Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan
|

Published: Jan 8, 2025 10:03 am

New year, new Monopoly GO coverage! In this article, I’ll be breaking down all the rewards and milestones that you can win as part of the Snowy Resort event in Monopoly GO, as well as providing a general overview of the event.

Jump To:

All Snowy Resort Rewards & Milestones, Listed

As with every new event in Monopoly GO, there are a ton of dice rolls, sticker packs, and other rewards that you can get during Snowy Resort. Those prizes are going to be quite handy right now, as they’ll help you to do well at the Snow Racers event, which will coincide with the event. With help from the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve compiled the below list to give you a guide to all the rewards you can get during the Snowy Resort Monopoly GO event.

LevelPoints RequiredReward
1560 Flags
21025 Dice Rolls
315Sticker Pack
44040 Dice Rolls
52080 Flags
625Sticker Pack
73535 Dice Rolls
84080 Flags
9175160 Dice Rolls
1050Cash
1155100 Flags
1250Sticker Pack
13420370 Dice Rolls
1455200 Flags
15605-minute High Roller
1670Sticker Pack
17650350 Dice Rolls
1885200 Flags
1910590 Dice Rolls
20110220 Flags
21125Sticker Pack
221,150900 Dice Rolls
23130220 Flags
24140Sticker Pack
25155Cash
26700525 Dice Rolls
27170220 Flags
28200Cash
29280200 Dice Rolls
3022010-minute Cash Boost
31275240 Flags
321,8001,250 Dice Rolls
33350240 Flags
34400Sticker Pack
351,000700 Dice Rolls
3637510-minute High Roller
372,2001,500 Dice Rolls
38550250 Flags
39600Sticker Pack
40650Cash
412,7001,750 Dice Rolls
42800250 Flags
4390040-minute Mega Heist
441,000Cash
451,700Sticker Pack
461,250Cash
474,4002,750 Dice Rolls
481,700Sticker Pack
491,700Cash
509,0008,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How Long Is the Snowy Resort Event in Monopoly GO?

The Snowy Resort event in Monopoly GO will last from Jan. 8 at 10AM until Jan. 10 at 10AM, so make sure to get your rolls in now!

How the Snowy Resort Event Works in Monopoly GO

This time around, the Snowy Resort even it a Corner Spaces event, meaning that to get tokens, you’ll need to land on GO, Jail, Free Parking, or Go To Jail. You’ll get a baseline 4 tokens for landing one of those spaces, which will then be increased by your dice multiplier.

Best Strategy for Winning at the Snowy Resort Event

Corner Spaces events can be a bit frustrating compared to a lot of other events, with some Monopoly GO players saying that they’re not really worth doing. The reason for that is hitting any of those four spaces can be exceedingly difficult due to the distance between them. Generally, I advise doing as little as possible during events like this, though increasing your dice multiplier when you’re close to Go to Jail.

Right now, I’d say that it’s best to save your dice rolls for the next event, since you’ll likely be able to get more out of that. Still, make sure you’re building your dice pool up by doing your daily Quick Wins and going to our page with free dice links.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Author
Image of Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan
Editor-in-Chief
Liam Nolan has been the Managing Editor at The Escapist since August 2023, during which time he's covered Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Starfield, and several other major releases. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.