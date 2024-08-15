All Tamable Animal Locations in Once Human

Once Human isn’t just about collecting Deviants and weapon mods. It’s also about collecting the feral animals you encounter! Here are all the tamable animals and the locations where you can find them in Once Human.

All Tamable Animals and Where To Find Them in Once Human

Once Human celebrated a random Thursday afternoon with a monstrous update, which included a feature no one expect—ranching! It’s possible to capture many of the animals you encounter across Nalcott, which you can then keep at your base and tame. Doing so is a time-consuming process, but it’s worth it as they can either become a passive source of resources or a new guardian on your base.

There are sixteen possible animals you can tame. Though it’s important to note that any corrupted variants you see are not tamable. If you’re curious about this list, check out the section below.

Animal Location Buck Most common in Dayton Wetlands, can be found in Broken Delta, Iron River, and Chalk Peak Doe Most common in Dayton Wetlands, can be found in Broken Delta, Iron River, and Chalk Peak Deerling Most common in Dayton Wetlands, can be found in Broken Delta, Iron River, and Chalk Peak Wolf Most common in Red Sands, can be found in Blackheart Region, and Chalk Peak Small Wolf Most common in Red Sands, can be found in Blackheart Region, and Chalk Peak Ram Most common in the Blackheart Region, can be found in the Red Sands Ewe Most common in the Blackheart Region, can be found in the Red Sands Lamb Most common in the Blackheart Region, can be found in the Red Sands Bear Found primarily in Chalk Peak along the coast, northwest of the Monolith of Thirst Small Bear Found primarily in Chalk Peak along the coast, northwest of the Monolith of Thirst Boar Found primarily in Chalk Peak Small Boar Found primarily in Chalk Peak Rabbit Most common in Dayton Wetlands and Broken Delta, can be found in Iron River, Chalk Peak, and Red Sands Small Rabbit Most common in Dayton Wetlands and Broken Delta, can be found in Iron River, Chalk Peak, and Red Sands Crocodiles Can only be found in the rivers on the coast of Chalk Peak, close to where you can encounter bears Small Crocodiles Can only be found in the rivers on the coast of Chalk Peak, close to where you can encounter bears

All the Animals You Can’t Tame in Once Human

Eagle-eyed players will know there are quite a few animals in the game that aren’t on the list above. It’s possible you’ve seen foxes, raccoons, capybaras, and even jaguars. The update also brought a selection of new animals into the game, including pelicans, crows, and snapping turtles. Unfortunately, any animal not on the list is currently not tamable.

You can instantly tell what animal is tamable or not by looking at the white line on the health bar. This line indicates how low you have to lower an animal’s health to be able to capture it. If an animal is lacking this line, it can’t be caught.

Eclipse and Corrupted animals are also uncatachable. Which is why Harborside and Blackfell crocodiles don’t make the list!

Once Human is available to play now.

