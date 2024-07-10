The Monopoly GO Vacation Voyage logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article detailing all of the rewards and milestones earnable via the event.
Image via The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Vacation Voyage Reward & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It's time for some fun in the sun.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: Jul 10, 2024 11:17 am

It’s time to pack up everything you own and head out on the vacation of a lifetime during the Vacation Voyage event in Monopoly GO to earn prizes after hitting milestones. I’ve gone ahead and created a list of every earnable reward during this event, so let’s set sail.

Recommended Videos

Jump To:

Every Vacation Voyage Reward & Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

As you’ll find below, there are a total of 43 tiers during the Vacation Voyage event, with 17,685 earnable dice, plenty of Popsicles to use during the Ice Cream Partners event, and 7 sticker packs we can earn to fill up our albums. Let’s dive right into the ocean of rewards and see what we can claim, thanking the Monopoly GO Wiki along the way for providing the information for this easy-to-read table I could create.

Vacation Voyage LevelVacation Voyage PointsVacation Voyage Reward
15 Points100 Popsicles 
210 Points30 Dice
315 PointsCash
445 Points120 Popsicles
520 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
625 Points50 Dice
735 Points120 Popsicles
8180 Points180 Dice
935 Points160 Popsicles
1040 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
1145 Points250 Popsicles
12350 Points325 Dice
1345 Points25-Minute Mega Heist
1460 Points270 Popsicles
1570 PointsCash
16650 Points500 Dice
1775 Points300 Popsicles
1885 PointsPink Sticker Pack
19100 PointsCash
201,200 Points1,000 Dice
21130 Points400 Popsicles
22110 PointsCash
23150 Points10-Minute High Roller
24350 Points300 Dice
25220 Points450 Popsicles
26280 PointsCash
271,700 Points1,400 Dice
28400 Points500 Popsicles
29550 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
30650 Points700 Dice
31750 Points600 Popsicles
322,000 Points1,800 Points
33800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
341,000 Points700 Popsicles
351,200 PointsCash
362,700 Points2,100 Dice
371,500 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
381,600 Points900 Popsicles
393,500 Points2,800 Dice
401,200 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
421,500 Points1,000 Dice
436,000 Points6,500 Dice

Related: How to Add Friends in Monopoly GO

How Long Does The Vacation Voyage Event Last in Monopoly GO?

If you’re eager to jump into this event, you’ll want to be ready to play on July 10 until July 13, 2024. This three-day event offers you plenty of time to get as many points and rewards as you would like.

How To Play & Win The Event

Vacation Voyage will require you to land on Chance Spaces, Utilities, and Tax Spaces if you’re hoping to score some points, so you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled on the board at all times. As I’ve recommended, I suggest using the 6,7,8 method whenever you’re near one of these locations to maximize the points you can earn. Bump up your multiplier when you’re either 6, 7, or 8 spaces away, and hope that the RNG and math play out in your favor.

The reward-to-point ratio this time around is also extremely good, so I would suggest playing through this one as you normally would, if not being a little more aggressive with it. The first big roadblock that you may encounter is going to be on Tier 20, when point values go from 100 into the 1,000 range for the first time. However, getting 1,000 free dice is always great, so keep on playing and be aggressive with your rolls this time around.

If you’re partaking in the Partner event, you’ll find that this is going to be one of the easiest ways to ensure that you can get plenty of Popsicles. These are needed to build up the buildings in the center of your Monopoly board, and you’ll be the talk of the town if you can get all of your partners boosted up quickly.

You’ll need to ensure that you’ve always got plenty of dice, so I suggest that you check out our Monopoly GO free dice rolls page to keep plenty of dice on your person at all times. Beyond that, just keep rolling and enjoy this new event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.