All Vacation Voyage Reward & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s time to pack up everything you own and head out on the vacation of a lifetime during the Vacation Voyage event in Monopoly GO to earn prizes after hitting milestones. I’ve gone ahead and created a list of every earnable reward during this event, so let’s set sail.

Every Vacation Voyage Reward & Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

As you’ll find below, there are a total of 43 tiers during the Vacation Voyage event, with 17,685 earnable dice, plenty of Popsicles to use during the Ice Cream Partners event, and 7 sticker packs we can earn to fill up our albums. Let’s dive right into the ocean of rewards and see what we can claim, thanking the Monopoly GO Wiki along the way for providing the information for this easy-to-read table I could create.

Vacation Voyage Level Vacation Voyage Points Vacation Voyage Reward 1 5 Points 100 Popsicles 2 10 Points 30 Dice 3 15 Points Cash 4 45 Points 120 Popsicles 5 20 Points Green Sticker Pack 6 25 Points 50 Dice 7 35 Points 120 Popsicles 8 180 Points 180 Dice 9 35 Points 160 Popsicles 10 40 Points Orange Sticker Pack 11 45 Points 250 Popsicles 12 350 Points 325 Dice 13 45 Points 25-Minute Mega Heist 14 60 Points 270 Popsicles 15 70 Points Cash 16 650 Points 500 Dice 17 75 Points 300 Popsicles 18 85 Points Pink Sticker Pack 19 100 Points Cash 20 1,200 Points 1,000 Dice 21 130 Points 400 Popsicles 22 110 Points Cash 23 150 Points 10-Minute High Roller 24 350 Points 300 Dice 25 220 Points 450 Popsicles 26 280 Points Cash 27 1,700 Points 1,400 Dice 28 400 Points 500 Popsicles 29 550 Points Blue Sticker Pack 30 650 Points 700 Dice 31 750 Points 600 Popsicles 32 2,000 Points 1,800 Points 33 800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 34 1,000 Points 700 Popsicles 35 1,200 Points Cash 36 2,700 Points 2,100 Dice 37 1,500 Points Purple Sticker Pack 38 1,600 Points 900 Popsicles 39 3,500 Points 2,800 Dice 40 1,200 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 42 1,500 Points 1,000 Dice 43 6,000 Points 6,500 Dice

How Long Does The Vacation Voyage Event Last in Monopoly GO?

If you’re eager to jump into this event, you’ll want to be ready to play on July 10 until July 13, 2024. This three-day event offers you plenty of time to get as many points and rewards as you would like.

How To Play & Win The Event

Vacation Voyage will require you to land on Chance Spaces, Utilities, and Tax Spaces if you’re hoping to score some points, so you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled on the board at all times. As I’ve recommended, I suggest using the 6,7,8 method whenever you’re near one of these locations to maximize the points you can earn. Bump up your multiplier when you’re either 6, 7, or 8 spaces away, and hope that the RNG and math play out in your favor.

The reward-to-point ratio this time around is also extremely good, so I would suggest playing through this one as you normally would, if not being a little more aggressive with it. The first big roadblock that you may encounter is going to be on Tier 20, when point values go from 100 into the 1,000 range for the first time. However, getting 1,000 free dice is always great, so keep on playing and be aggressive with your rolls this time around.

If you’re partaking in the Partner event, you’ll find that this is going to be one of the easiest ways to ensure that you can get plenty of Popsicles. These are needed to build up the buildings in the center of your Monopoly board, and you’ll be the talk of the town if you can get all of your partners boosted up quickly.

You’ll need to ensure that you’ve always got plenty of dice, so I suggest that you check out our Monopoly GO free dice rolls page to keep plenty of dice on your person at all times. Beyond that, just keep rolling and enjoy this new event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

