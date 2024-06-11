All Viewpoint Locations in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves features numerous iconic sceneries, and you can get a beautiful screenshots of these locations from viewpoints. They are usually located on high elevations and marked with a blue telescope icon.

Where to Find All Viewpoints in Wuthering Waves

There are 14 viewpoints that you can discover in various locations in Wuthering Waves. You can collect the majority of them as a new player, but some areas are locked behind main quests.

Norfall Pass – Warblade in Norfall Barrens

You can find one viewpoint on the east side of Norfall Pass. Unfortunately, this area is locked before you complete the first arc of Jinzhou. You will need to help Jiyan and the army fight off Tacet Discords and defeat Dreamless inside her domain.

Withering Frontline – Rain Drops of the Past

The next viewpoint is located on the southwest side of Withering Frontline. This is also the spot where you can gather a ton of Treespawn Fungus.

Northwest of Taoyuan Vale – Falling Streams

You can grab the third viewpoint by visiting a small settlement on the northwest side of Taoyuan Vale. It is located on a wooden porch near a building on the south side of the road.

Memento Square – Sentinel’s Statue

If you return to the Memento Square, where you started your journey, you can find another viewpoint near the Jue statue. The icon is located on the spot where Rover received a flashback about their past.

Northwest of Jinzhou – City of Jinzhou

You can unlock the City of Jinzhou screenshot by visiting a small settlement on the northwest side of the town. This area also contains a handful of Pecok Flower that you need to ascend Rover and Jiyan.

Sea of Flames – Sky Incinerated

The next viewpoint is located on top of a building in the Sea of Flames. This location is quite dangerous since you will get a debuff that gradually reduces your HP when you walk on the flower fields.

Sea of Flames – Weightless Skyscrapers

Besides Sky Incinerated, you can also unlock the Weightless Skyscrapers viewpoint near this zone. Just go to the southeast Nexus Beacon and climb up the broken overpass road.

Distribution Center – Safety First!

You can discover a viewpoint north of the Distribution Center. Note that this is located on top of a tall cliff, so you need to climb up instead of walking through the gate.

Corroded Ruins – Mt. Pingting

The next viewpoint is located on the edge of a tall cliff on top of the Corroded Ruins. You won’t be able to access this area from underground. Instead, you can use the Nexus Beacon on the southeast side and climb up.

Waving Battlefield – Ruins of the Old Days

You can find another viewpoint near the door to the Depths of Illusive Realm. Just head west from the portal and climb up some rocks to get to the telescope icon.

Lollo Warehouse – Eternal Blue

Northeast of the Lollo Warehouse, you can discover the Eternal Blue viewpoint. You can also easily reach this spot from the Resonance Nexus on the east side.

Fallen Grave – Daybreak

The Daybreak viewpoint is located on the southeast side of Eternal Blue. However, you cannot enter this area before you complete the Stygian Lacrimosa quest.

Giant Banyan – Luminous Petals

The next viewpoint can be found near the Giant Banyan Resonance Nexus. Just walk east for a bit, and you can see the telescope icon.

Violet Banyan – Moon Within Reach

The last viewpoint is located on the southwest side of Violet Banyan. The telescope icon will only spawn after you complete the Shines in the Forest quest.

Wuthering Waves is available now for PlayStation and PC.

