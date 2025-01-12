Forgot password
Screenshot by The Escapist
All Winter Event Items in Jujutsu Infinite – Candy Canes, Festive Armor & More

Everything you need to know about the new Jujutsu Infinite Winter Update items.
Published: Jan 12, 2025 06:46 am

There are a lot of new items added in the Winter Update for Jujutsu Infinite. These include new armor, weapons, skills, maximum techniques, and titles. I’ll show you all of them as well as how to get each one. Here are all Winter Update items in Jujutsu Infinite.

All Jujutsu Infinite Winter Update Items & How to Get Them

santa world boss jujutsu infinite
Screenshot by The Escapist

Below is a list of all limited-time and other items added in the Jujutsu Infinite Winter 2025 update. All of them drop from Winter Chests you get from defeating the new Santa world boss. Additionally, you can buy them with Candy Canes from the Black Market NPC in the HUB world. Candy Canes are also dropped by Santa so be sure to check out the Santa guide we linked above for info on how to farm them and get all Winter update items.

NameTypeDescription

Winter Bell		WeaponFreezing Bell (Mastery 1): Drops a giant bell that freezes for 2 seconds.
Joyful Ringing (Mastery 100): Rings the bell and applies status effect on mobs that lowers their defense by 15%, meaning they will take in 15% more damage.

Frostforged Technique: Create Snowman		Skill ScrollSummons a group of snowmen. If used normally it will only summon 1, however if chanted it will summon a ranged snowman, a brawler snowman and a support snowman.

Frostforged Technique: Summon Sleigh		Skill ScrollSummons a sleigh mount that travels throughout the map very fast. If you click while using this, you will drop presents on the ground that explode and deal damage.

Frostforged Technique: Healing Frost		Skill ScrollSummons a snowflake which applies a slow healing effect to those near it.

Festive Hat		Armor+80 Health
+20 Strength
Effect: Get +0.05x luck multiplier on chests. Stacks with other Festive armor.

Festive Pants		Armor+80 Health
+20 Strength
Effect: Get +0.05x luck multiplier on chests. Stacks with other Festive armor.

Festive Top		Armor+80 Health
+20 Strength
Effect: Get +0.05x luck multiplier on chests. Stacks with other Festive armor.

Snow Angel		TitleAn equipable title.

Winter 2025		TitleAn equipable title.

Maximum Technique: Frost Calm		Cryokinesis Maximum TechniqueThe new Maximum Technique for Cryokinesis. You get it from Maximum Scrolls as usual but the Winter Update removes the level requirement for Maximum Scrolls.

That’s it for my guide on all Winter Update items in Jujutsu Infinite. Check out our Awakenings tier list for more JI guides.

Gordan loves to dive into the nitty-gritty of roleplaying games whether it be a massive title like Baldur's Gate 3 or a hidden RPG gem on Roblox. You can always find him in the nooks and crannies of multiplayer games searching for secrets. That is when he's not running D&D for his friends.