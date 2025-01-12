All Winter Event Items in Jujutsu Infinite – Candy Canes, Festive Armor & More

There are a lot of new items added in the Winter Update for Jujutsu Infinite. These include new armor, weapons, skills, maximum techniques, and titles. I’ll show you all of them as well as how to get each one. Here are all Winter Update items in Jujutsu Infinite.

Below is a list of all limited-time and other items added in the Jujutsu Infinite Winter 2025 update. All of them drop from Winter Chests you get from defeating the new Santa world boss. Additionally, you can buy them with Candy Canes from the Black Market NPC in the HUB world. Candy Canes are also dropped by Santa so be sure to check out the Santa guide we linked above for info on how to farm them and get all Winter update items.

Name Type Description

Winter Bell Weapon Freezing Bell (Mastery 1): Drops a giant bell that freezes for 2 seconds.

Joyful Ringing (Mastery 100): Rings the bell and applies status effect on mobs that lowers their defense by 15%, meaning they will take in 15% more damage.

Frostforged Technique: Create Snowman Skill Scroll Summons a group of snowmen. If used normally it will only summon 1, however if chanted it will summon a ranged snowman, a brawler snowman and a support snowman.

Frostforged Technique: Summon Sleigh Skill Scroll Summons a sleigh mount that travels throughout the map very fast. If you click while using this, you will drop presents on the ground that explode and deal damage.

Frostforged Technique: Healing Frost Skill Scroll Summons a snowflake which applies a slow healing effect to those near it.

Festive Hat Armor +80 Health

+20 Strength

Effect: Get +0.05x luck multiplier on chests. Stacks with other Festive armor.

Festive Pants Armor +80 Health

+20 Strength

Effect: Get +0.05x luck multiplier on chests. Stacks with other Festive armor.

Festive Top Armor +80 Health

+20 Strength

Effect: Get +0.05x luck multiplier on chests. Stacks with other Festive armor.

Snow Angel Title An equipable title.

Winter 2025 Title An equipable title.

Maximum Technique: Frost Calm Cryokinesis Maximum Technique The new Maximum Technique for Cryokinesis. You get it from Maximum Scrolls as usual but the Winter Update removes the level requirement for Maximum Scrolls.

That’s it for my guide on all Winter Update items in Jujutsu Infinite. Check out our Awakenings tier list for more JI guides.

