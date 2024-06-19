All Wuthering Waves Gloom Slough Locations & Best Farming Route

Gloom Slough is an insect that you can collect to craft various items in Wuthering Waves. Luckily, they can be found in several locations, and you can get around 60 per day.

Where to Find Gloom Slough in Wuthering Waves

The main area containing Gloom Slough in Wuthering Waves is the Dim Forest. However, you can also find these insects in other locations on the map.

Forbidden Forest

One of the best places to find a ton of Gloom Slough is the Forbidden Forest. This area is located west of the Violet Banyan. Just be careful when catching the cicadas since many of the trees are covered in thorns.

Dim Forest

After picking Gloom Slough in the Forbidden Forest, you can head southeast to reach the Dim Forest. This is the area around the Giant Banyan tree, where you can fight Feilian Beringal world boss. Most of the cicadas can be found surrounding the Giant Banyan tree, but you can find four insects near Nexus Beacons on the east.

Similar to the Sea of Flames, this zone is quite hazardous due to the spores. You can remove the negative effect by completing the When The Forest is No Longer Dim world quest.

North of Dim Forest

The Forbidden and Dim Forests are the best farming spots for Gloom Slough. Other areas won’t contain as many insects as these two places. For instance, you can get four more cicadas by heading north from the Dim Forest.

Jinzhou

Next, you can find nine Gloom Sloughs on the southeast side of Jinzhou city. Finding these insects in this location may be challenging since you need to climb tall mountains to reach them.

North of Jinzhou

The next Gloom Slough farming spot can be found north of Jinzhou city. Just use the Nexus Beacon near the pier and head northwest. You can find seven cicadas in this area.

Desorock Highland

The rest of the farming spots only contain a handful of Gloom Slough. In Desorock Highland, two cicadas are located on dying trees near a soldier camp.

Tiger’s Maw Mine

The last area containing Gloom Slough is on the southeast of Tiger’s Maw Mine. You can use the Nexus Resonance tower and head south to grab the last two cicadas.

Wuthering Waves is available now for Android, iOS, PlayStation, and PC.

