Be Fat Codes (November 2024)

Updated November 18, 2024 We added new codes!

Do some players annoy you in the chat? Easy, devour them along with everyone else in Be Fat. So, basically, you eat and get bigger. If players aren’t to your taste, then eat cakes because they’re sweeter, after all.

The game is super fun, but what makes it even better are the Be Fat codes. It takes a while to become big, so speed up the process and eat everyone like they’re a piece of cake. We have another perfect list for you to check out in our Get Fat and Roll Race Codes article.

All Be Fat Codes List

Active Be Fat Codes

gorblox: Use for Free rewards (New)

Expired Be Fat Codes

There are currently no expired Be Fat codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Be Fat Codes

You can quickly redeem Be Fat codes like this:

Launch Be Fat in Roblox. Press the Shop button and open the Codes tab. Type a code into the textbox. Hit Enter to claim goodies.

How to Get More Be Fat Codes

You can delve into the Carbon Creations Roblox Guilded, X (@caleb_badass), Carbon Creations Discord, and Carbon Creations – Gaming Roblox group to search for Be Fat codes. However, you’ll find them faster on this list, so bookmark it before you leave.

Why Are My Be Fat Codes Not Working?

If you run into trouble, double-check if the Be Fat codes you’ve entered are actually correctly entered. I always copy/paste the codes because it’s less of a bother, so if you want to avoid annoying typos, do the same. If you’re still running into errors, then the codes have expired. Inform us as soon as you find inactive codes, and we’ll check them out.

What is Be Fat?

Be Fat is a Roblox game where you literally get fat by eating other players. The mechanics are simple, as all you need to do is roll around the map and eat. Beware, though, other players can devour you too, so be careful where you roll.

