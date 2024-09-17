Thanks to The Amazing Spider-Season of Marvel Snap, movie fans are eating well with the addition of Madame Web. But Arana also joins the roster and adds another layer of strategy for those who like to shift their cards around. Here are the best Arana decks in Marvel Snap.

How Arana Works in Marvel Snap

Arana is a 1-cost, 1-power card with an ability that reads: “Activate: Give the next card you play +2 Power and move it to the right.”

Arana is the second Activate card added to the game. Much like Symbiote Spider-Man, you have to tap and hold her to “activate” her mechanic.

Then, the next card you play, whether Human Torch or Spider-Man 2099, will shift one spot to the right and bestow movement synergies if there are any to be had from locations and cards.

Do keep in mind that the card Arana is activated on cannot move to the rightmost lane.

Best Arana Decks in Marvel Snap

As you’d expect, Arana is best in movement-style decks, and at the moment, two movement-style decks reign supreme in the meta. They are, however, very similar to other recent decks. Let’s take a closer look at a typical move list at first:

Arana

Ghost Spider

Human Torch

Iron Fist

Dagger

Madame Web

Doctor Strange

US Agent

Vulture

Hercules

Beast

Arnim Zola

This is a relatively inexpensive deck aside from Madame Web, who is mandatory, and US Agent, who can be replaced with Miles Morales. There are a lot of high-powered cards in the meta, however, so he’s a nice tech inclusion.

As you’ve probably seen, the way to win with this deck is to scale either Human Torch and/or Vulture to win one or two lanes; this also leaves you exposed to Shang-Chi and Shadow King, however, so be careful there. Arnim Zola can be replaced with Heimdall, but I found he absolutely can steal games with this deck if you make sure to have a Vulture or Human Torch alone in a lane on the final turn to spawn two of them.

The other deck is a powerful Phoenix Force and Nimrod list that I can attest to being good enough to reach Infinite rank and beyond:

Arana

Ghost Spider

Human Torch

Carnage

Multiple Man

Magik

Venom

Shuri

Phoenix Force

Symbiote Spider-Man

Nimrod

Arnim Zola

This is a relatively inexpensive deck as well, with Symbiote Spider-Man being the only Series 5 card. However, he’s a great backup if you don’t draw Shuri, so I don’t recommend trying to sub him out.

This deck has clear signals of when to snap or not: if you have Human Torch or Multiple Man, a destroy card, and Phoenix Force in hand, you’re good to go. Otherwise, Shuri into Nimrod and then destroy cards also can win many games. Arana allows you to move cards around so you can make sure you hit the right card with Arnim Zola, such as moving Nimrod out of the way after a Shuri buff. Arana can also move Phoenix Force for an extra turn.

Arana Counters in Marvel Snap

Arana herself can’t be countered outside of hitting her with Red Guardian, which should be pretty easy given her low cost, but if you go that route, do be careful that your opponent doesn’t have priority and activates her before you can stomp out her ability. Otherwise, consider countering cards she helps scale into staggering levels of power with Shadow King and Shang-Chi.

Who Is Arana?

Good question. Arana is also known as Ana Corazon. Her story of becoming a Spider-Person is kind of wild – she’s descended from a secret spider society, and after taking the killing blow meant for her bully, a sorcerer named Miguel Legur revives her and awakens her powers in the process, which includes some typical spidery powers, along with a carapace armor that can protect her from attacks.

Is Arana Worth Your Spotlight Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

While a lot of people are high on Arana, and I agree that her effect is great, she’s skippable if you don’t see yourself playing a lot of movement-style decks. I personally would wait to see if she takes off before picking her up, as while her Activate effect is certainly powerful, I don’t see it making the decks she fits into meta powerhouses. That said, she’s only going to get better with time – starting with the release of Scarlet Spider, I’m sure.

And those are the best Arana decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

