Best Cards to Get in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Mythical Island

Mythical Island is a mini expansion release for Pokemon TCG Pocket, adding 80 new unique cards to the game, including the long-awaited Mew Ex. Here are the best cards to aim for in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Mythical Island Pack.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mythical Island Best Cards

While this is just a small release, there are plenty of exciting cards to look out for in Mythical Island. From the new Mew Ex to Vaporeon, some of these cards can create entirely new archetypes in the Pokemon TCG Pocket meta, or enhance existing deck lists. Let’s go over each one in more detail.

Mew Ex

130 HP

Psyshot (1 Psy Energy): 20 damage.

Genome Hacking (3 Colorless Energy): Choose 1 of your opponent’s Active Pokemon’s attacks and use it as this attack.

This is the big highlight of Mythical Island. Mew Ex is a Basic Pokemon with plenty of HP, a decent first attack, and lots of potential with Genome Hacking. I could see it fitting into the existing Mewtwo Ex decks alongside the Gardevoir line, or even in Colorless decks.

Vaporeon

120 HP

Wash Out (Ability): As often as you like during your turn, you may move a Water Energy from 1 of your Benched Water Pokemon to your Active Water Pokemon.

Wave Splash (1 Water, 2 Colorless Energy): 60 damage.

I can already see Vaporeon being a major problem in the Pokemon TCG Pocket meta, especially if Misty decks continue to run rampant. The Misty high rolls are already a huge menace, and being able to move Energy around with Vaporeon could only make Water decks feel even more oppressive.

Tauros

100 HP

Fighting Tackle (3 Colorless Energy): If your opponent’s Active Pokemon is a Pokemon Ex, this attack does 80 more damage. 40+ damage.

While Tauros does take a little bit to get set up, its attack is pretty devasting for Ex decks. Being able to deal 120 damage to any Ex is huge, and will instantly destroy Pikachu Ex decks. Charizard Ex won’t go down as easily, but it’s still a threat.

Raichu

120 HP

Gigashock (3 Lightning Energy): This attack also does 20 damage to each of your opponent’s Benched Pokemon. 60 damage.

The Pikachu Ex decks with Zebstrika were already a huge threat to decks that wanted to build up their Benched Pokemon slowly, but the Mythical Island Raichu is only going to make things worse. Being able to deal an additional 20 damage to each Benched Pokemon is pretty huge, and you’ll be able to set Raichu up quickly if you’re running a Surge deck.

Blue

During your opponent’s next turn, all of your Pokemon take -10 damage from attacks from your opponent’s Pokemon.

Blue is a new Trainer/Supporter card that’s been added to Pokemon TCG Pocket with Mythical Island, and he should serve as a good defensive play against all the Blaines and Giovannis out there. It’s no secret that many of the Ex decks in the game make use of Giovanni to secure quick knockouts, but if you’re able to anticipate it, Blue can help throw a serious wrench into their plans.

And those are our picks for the best cards in the Mythical Island set in Pokemon TCG Pocket for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to fix Error 102.

