Best Center Backs (CB) in EA FC 24

Solid center backs are a must-have for every team in EA FC 24, as they form the backbone of your defense and battle it out with opposition strikers. These are the players that form any experienced team and give it that solid base you can then build on.

Recommended Videos

Top CBs (Center Backs) in EA FC 24

Center backs are in charge of protecting your team and maintaining possession against opposition pressure. You need to sign these defenders if you’re building a team for Ultimate Team or Career Mode. Below are some of the top players you can make use of to improve your squad in EA FC 24 as a center-back.

Rúben Dias (89 Overall)

Rúben Dias is a rock-solid defender for the Citizens. He has strength, tactical awareness, and pinpoint accuracy, with an 89 overall rating. Defensively, he is a beast, with 89 for defending. He isn’t the most mobile option, with a pace rating of 62; however, this is offset by his positioning and tackling attributes. Moreover, his physicality (87) means he can deal with the biggest frontmen.

Virgil van Dijk (89 Overall)

Virgil van Dijk is the epitome of defensive brilliance. Physically strong with 86 strength, he has more than enough to power his way through a stagnant backline. Rated at 89 OVR overall in EA FC 24, the player’s speed (78) and great defensive skills (89) are menacing. Standing at 6 foot 4 inches, Van Dijk would also add a significant aerial presence from set pieces. His good passing, at 71 as a starting point, allows him to start attacking moves from the back, making him an ideal defender in any style of play.

Marquinhos (87 Overall)

Marquinhos is a multi-purpose defender who can also play as an RB or a CDM if need be. With his general rating of 87 with speed (78) and dribbling (74), he is able to work in a small space. His 89 defensive ability and 80 physicality are signs of a strong player in the back row. His passing (75), ball-playing ability, and good technical dribbling attributes make Marquinhos an excellent modern central defender.

Matthijs de Ligt (86 Overall)

A young-world class defender, De Ligt has a well-rounded set of attributes and boasts an 86 overall rating. While he is certainly not the quickest with 66 pace, his defensive ability (85) and physicality (86) make him one hell of a defender. His passing (64) and dribbling are both at a level to keep possession when playing out from the back.

Ronald Araujo (86 Overall)

Another solid young central defender coming out of Barca is Ronald Araujo. With 79 speed, he is one of the fastest center-backs in EA FC 24 at a rating of 86 overall. His defensive stats (86) and physicality (84) are very hard to pass. While his passing (62) could use some work as well, and the same goes with dribbling (65), Araujo is a fantastic option for any squad needing defensive support.

Éder Militão (86 Overall)

Éder Militão is a top-level center-back, and he plays in the heart of defense for one of the strongest teams around. Rated at overall 86, his biggest asset is, you guessed it, his pace (85), rendering him one of the fastest defenders in the game. Having 86 and 82 for defense and physicality, respectively, suggests that he can take care of most attackers. Militão is a right-footed passer (69), and his dribbling is high quality (71) for a defender, meaning he can easily play out from the back and start attacking moves.

David Alaba (85 Overall)

David Alaba will be a welcome addition to any defense as he is incredibly versatile and can probably play in just about every position on the pitch other than maybe striker. Rated at 85, he also provides speed (79), with top-notch passing skills (83) and dribbling ability at the center back position. Strong defensively (85) and physically (77), Alaba provides a solid presence at the back.

Alessandro Bastoni (85 Overall)

Alessandro Bastoni is an exciting young defender at the heart of Inter’s backline. His 73 pace and defense (86) are his most vital attributes, although his passing (72) and dribbling (73) are well suited for a defender, allowing him to aid the team’s build-up play. Also, Bastoni is physically strong (83) enough to deal with burly forwards.

Related: How to Do a Bicycle Kick in EA FC 24

Antonio Rüdiger (85 Overall)

Antonio Rüdiger is another imposing physical defender from the German league and should seriously improve most EA FC 24 teams with his defensive attributes. He boasts an 85 overall rating and brings together speed (82) with very solid defensive (84) and physicality (86) statistics. He is not an easy guy to deal with due to his tall presence and physical pedigree. His passing (71) and dribbling (66) are also pretty decent, making him a fine ball-playing CB.

John Stones (85 Overall)

John Stones is another Man City player you can trust in the back. At 85 overall, he has a nice blend of defending (85), passing (75), pace (72), and dribbling (77). These are good for a CB, as he can keep the ball with him while starting from deep. Stones has good physicality (77), making him a sound defensive option who can also drift into midfield to join the attack.

And those are the best center backs in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy