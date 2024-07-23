You might be sitting on a stack of Spotlight Keys, as previous card releases haven’t exactly lit the Marvel Snap world on fire. With the release of Copycat, let’s take a look to see if you should finally spend some resources. Here are the best Copycat decks in Marvel Snap.

How Copycat Works in Marvel Snap

Copycat is a 3-cost, 5-power card with an ability that reads: “When you draw this, steal the text from the bottom card of your opponent’s deck.”

Copycat will automatically steal the effect from the bottom card of your opponent’s deck without any input on your end – it isn’t an On Reveal or anything of the sort. This also means that the card Copycat steals an ability from will no longer have it, so if your opponent somehow draws the bottom card of their deck, it will not have an ability.

Copycat will not show your opponent what card effect you nabbed, the same way that Cable doesn’t show which card you stole from their deck. However, if you draw Copycat and do not like the effect she steals, you do not have to play her.

Korg and Rockslide will reshuffle your opponent’s deck, meaning they can end up drawing the useless card that Copycat stole from.

Best Copycat Decks in Marvel Snap

Copycat is different from another recent release, Ajax, in that she fits into just about every deck, much the same way a card like Nocturne does, because she has a useful ability that doesn’t require a deck to be built around her. However, two decks have a bit more synergy than others: Darkhawk and Silver Surfer. Here’s the former:

Kitty Pryde

Korg

Thena

Ravonna Renslayer

Angela

Mystique

Sage

Rockslide

Hope Summers

Copycat

Iron Man

Darkhawk

Click here to copy this list from Untapped.

If you do not have Sage, replace her with Wolfsbane. Thena and Ravonna Renslayer are necessary to make this deck work.

Darkhawk lists are great for both ranked and Conquest at the moment, as there is so much Arishem running around. That said, you should be cautious, as they run lots of counter cards like Rogue and Enchantress. Regardless, playing Ravonna Renslayer and being able to drop both Mystique and Iron Man on turn 6 is an incredibly powerful win condition that not many people see coming. Copycat works great here, as Nocturne or Cosmo is usually in this slot; she’s just an added bonus against non-Arishem decks that you’ll run into.

Finally, you may have noticed Copycat is a 3-cost card, which, once again, means I’m including a Silver Surfer list in this weekly card guide. Here’s a list:

Nova

Forge

Brood

Silver Surfer

Killmonger

Red Guardian

Hope Summers

Makkari

Sebastian Shaw

Copycat

Absorbing Man

Gwenpool

Click here to copy this list from Untapped.

If you do not have expensive cards like Red Guardian or Makkari, swap them out for other high powered 3-cost cards like Gladiator or Nocturne.

So, one of the best Copycat decks in Marvel Snap leans heavily into July 2024’s season pass card, Gwenpool, as it wants to get her buff onto the likes of Brood. Makkari helps facilitate this by jumping out of your hand, leaving room for Gwenpool to hit better cards. Copycat provides a simple counter to your opponent’s deck by giving you information and possibly grabbing a powerful On Reveal effect that can be reused with Absorbing Man. However, you’ll mostly want to save him for a turn 6 double Surfer play with the help of Hope Summers.

Copycat Counters in Marvel Snap

As Copycat steals an ability without being played, she isn’t counterable. The best you can probably do is avoid running ramp-style decks with powerful cards like Doctor Doom and Magneto for the first week or two she is out. Otherwise, look to counter the decks she finds herself in, such as Darkhawk, by including the usual suspects: Rogue, Shang-Chi, and Enchantress.

Who Is Copycat?

While she might look a lot like Mystique, Copycat’s ability to shapeshift comes from being around someone for long enough, which also leads to her copying their powers rather than their appearance alone. She can even copy their memories. Since this season pass is themed around Deadpool, you shouldn’t be surprised that she has an on-again, off-again relationship that features quite a lot of espionage on her part, as she invades various teams to gain information on heroes for the likes of Tolliver and Taskmaster.

Is Copycat Worth Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

Yes, given the power level of other cards in July, Copycat is the card to spend resources on. She will be, at worst, a great Conquest card. The next spotlight cache doesn’t feature a new card as Cassandra Nova is part of the Deadpool’s Diner event, so that should give you enough time to save up for several powerful cards arriving in August.

And those are the best Copycat decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

