Offense is the name of the game in EA Sports College Football 25, and that means defense often gets overlooked. That can lead to a lot of blown leads and frustrating games. So, if you’re looking to upgrade your defense, here’s the best defensive playbook in College Football 25.

Unlike Madden, which is all about passing, offenses in College Football 25 are a lot harder to predict, as they have unique running and passing attacks. That means the defense always needs to be on its toes, and the Multiple playbook can ensure that happens. Featuring both 4-3 and 3-4 looks, this defensive playbook will have a play for every situation.

If you don’t feel like your linemen can get off blocks and stop the run, the Multiple playbook has a 5-2 look that will stop any back in their tracks. And even if your opponent catches on and switches to a pass-heavy approach, there are plenty of solid coverages available that disguise what you’re looking to do. Of course, you’ll also have access to plenty of iconic plays, such as Tampa 2 and Cover 3 Sky.

However, while that’s all well and good, the most important part of any defensive playbook in College Football 25 is the blitzes. Multiple features plenty of unique blitzes, as well as a few that are sure to be familiar to veteran Madden players like Overload Blitz, Mid Blitz, and LB Blitz 0. These plays will help you send pressure at just the right moment.

And that’s the best defensive playbook in EA Sports College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

