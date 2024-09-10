Best Feixiao Build in Honkai Star Rail

If you get the unrestrained and powerful Merlin’s Claw, Feixiao, in Honkai: Star Rail, you’ll want the best build to optimize her damage. While her kit is great, she still needs to use the proper Relics and Light Cone to really shine.

How To Build Feixiao in Honkai Star Rail

Feixiao is a great Follow-Up Attack DPS that, unlike Acheron with her multi-target attack, generally only hits one enemy at a time. She is incredibly powerful, but you can make her better. Here’s the best build for Feixiao in Honkai Star Rail.

The Best Light Cone for Feixiao

Like other 5-star characters in Honkai: Star Rail, Feixiao has her own signature Light Cone called I Venture Forth to Hunt. Besides boosting her CRIT Rate, this gear also lets her ignore some of the enemy’s DEF when she uses her Ultimate. If you don’t have it, some other great light cone options for her are:

Worrisome, Blissful

Baptism of Pure Thought

Cruising in the Stellar Sea

Swordplay

Only Silence Remains

The Best Relics and Ornaments for Feixiao

The best Relics for Feixiao in this build is The Wind-Soaring Valorous set. This is great Follow-Up Attack DPS equipment since it boosts her ATK and CRIT Rate. This set also boosts her Ultimate since it gives an ATK buff whenever she uses her FUA. For her Planar Ornaments, you can give her the Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves set. If you use a Follow-Up Attack team, you can easily gain the full stacks of Merit, which boosts her FUA and CRIT DMG.

Main stats: Body: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Feet: SPD Sphere: Wind DMG or ATK% Rope: ATK%

Sub-stats: CRIT Rate CRIT DMG ATK% SPD



The Best Trace Priority for Feixiao

First Priority: Talent and Ultimate

Second Priority: Skill

Third Priority: Basic Attack

If you want Feixiao to inflict as much damage as possible early on, you need to prioritize her Talent and Ultimate. These two abilities contribute the most damage output in her kit. Then, you can level up her Skill to get extra Wind damage. Her Basic Attack is the least important, but you still want to upgrade it since she’s a main DPS.

Best Eidolon for Feixiao in Honkai Star Rail

For low spenders, you can aim to unlock Feixiao’s E1, Skyward I Quell, to boost her Ultimate damage. You can stack this buff five times, which greatly increases her DMG output. Another great Eidolon is her E2, Moonward I Wish, which allows her to gain one extra Flying Aureus stack after her allies use a Follow-Up Attack. Since you can activate her Ultimate with six stacks, this ability lets you utilize her Burst more often.

Honkai: Star Rail is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, iOS, and PC.

