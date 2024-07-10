Best Jade Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Jade of the Ten Stonehearts is the newest addition to Honkai: Star Rail, ready to collect any unpaid debts from anyone dodging their taxes, but you’ll need to build her effectively before facing them. Here’s the best build for Jade in Honkai: Star Rail.\

How to Build Jade Effectively in Honkai: Star Rail

Jade is a 5-star Quantum Erudition character based on Follow-up attacks. Although she’s not very suited for single-target content such as the Apocalyptic Shadow game mode, she excels at Pure Fiction and Calyx farming in dual-DPS compositions, making her a great option whenever you’re tackling similar types of content.

She sets one of her partners as Debt Collector, and whenever both of them attack multiple enemies, they give her stacks for her follow-up attack. These AoE hits only grow stronger as the fight continues, making her a perfect unit for such teams. Jade is also very flexible with her build, so here are some of the best options for her in Star Rail.

Best Light Cones for Jade

Here are all the options available, ranked from strongest to weakest. Note that failing to keep certain Cones’ passives active (Milky Way, in particular) will put them way lower on the list:

Yet Hope is Priceless

Night on Milky Way

Eternal Calculus

Today is Another Peaceful Day

The Seriousness of Breakfast

Geniuses’ Repose

The Day The Cosmos Fell

Her best Light Cone is her signature Yet Hope is Priceless. It gives her everything she needs and more, but it’s unfortunately locked behind Gacha. However, the Divergent Universe update also brought a very competent F2P option for her.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Eternal Calculus can be bought from the Herta Shop if you complete its weekly challenges regularly, and it gives her a huge Attack% boost. The Speed bonus isn’t as needed for her, but it’s appreciated nonetheless.

Other options include Himeko’s signature cone Night on the Milk Way, assuming you can always keep its Weakness Break passive up. Use it if you got it from Gacha randomly. Buying it from the shop isn’t recommended when you can get Eternal Calculus easily, though.

The Battle Pass LC Today is Another Peaceful Day also has a huge synergy with her thanks to her high Ultimate energy cost. It can be stronger than 5-star options (excluding her signature, of course) with higher Superimpositions. Outside of that, you also have classical F2P options such as The Seriousness of Breakfast and The Day the Cosmos Fell, as well as other Gacha 4-stars.

Best Relic Sets for Jade

Jade is very flexible about her set options. All of them are also very similar in damage, so go with the one you have the best pieces or you feel more comfortable farming for. Here are her best options for Relic Sets:

Genius of Brilliant Stars

The Ashblazing Grand Duke

The Genius set is one of the strongest options available for any character in the game due to its 4-piece effect, and it gets even stronger when used on its intended Quantum characters. It beats out Grand Duke when used against Quantum-weak enemies, but the difference gets bigger if you get Jade’s signature LC. However, farming it may not be as effective as getting Grand Duke, especially if you’re not building tanky characters right now.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Ashblazing Grand Duke will easily be activated on her basically 100% of the time, assuming you have an effective partner as Debt Collector. It’s slightly stronger than Genius when fighting non-Quantum weak, and its Cavern is arguably more effective to farm. But again, Genius is stronger if you’re going for her Cone too, but not as significant to justify forgoing better set pieces, as they’re more important at the end of the day.

Set Piece Desired Main Status Head HP Hands Atk Body Critical Rate% > Critical Damage% Feet ATK% > Speed

Critical Damage is less desired due to Jade already getting a lot of it from her Talent, so focus on getting as much CR as you can (accounting for possible Light Cone boosts as well). 70 ~ 80% Critical Rate with 100 ~ 120% Critical Damage (outside of battle) is ideal. She gets Action Advance at the beginning of the combat to set up her Debt Collector, so she doesn’t need Speed at all as most of her damage happens outside of her turns.

As for Planar Ornaments, she has quite a lot of options, all of them very close to themselves in damage. Choose whichever you have the best pieces available:

Sigonia, the Unclaimed Desolation

Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves

Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm

Inert Salsotto

As Jade’s mostly a Pure Fiction character, Sigonia is an obvious choice as the prime PF set, but it’ll be lackluster at other modes. Besides, she also gets a lot of free Critical Damage with her passive, but a bit more doesn’t hurt.

Duran might be the strongest pick as it synergizes with her Talent, and it’s particularly great if you’ve been farming Firefly’s set recently. It does lock you out of using her with characters without follow-up attacks such as Argenti, but most of her best partners are follow-up users anyway.

Izumo locks you into using her exclusively with Erudition characters for full effect, which kills her amazing synergy with Blade. But it won’t be a problem if you don’t have him. And at last, Inert Salsotto is the best option for flexibility due to its easier activation condition. It gives you the same damage as the others, but it’s arguably the worst to farm compared to others.

Set Piece Desired Main Status Planar Orb Quantum%/Atk% Link Rope Atk%

Quantum is always better due to Jade already getting enough Atk% boosts from her Talent, set pieces and sometimes even Light Cones. Energy Rope could give her more Ultimates, which would mean more enhanced attacks, but isn’t as good without almost-perfect sub-stats, so stick to Atk%. Break Jade can be interesting, but she’s better as a regular DPS.

Jade Trace Priority

After you finish your Jade build in Star Rail, you’re left with leveling up her Traces, which is best done in the following order:

Talent > Ultimate > Skill > Basic Attack

Her Talent is her main damage dealer, with the Ultimate being the closest second and enhancing the latter. Her Skill and Basics aren’t as strong and shouldn’t be prioritized as much. Go for them once you unlock all her passives but still want to give her a bigger boost.

Best Eidolons for Jade

Screenshot by The Escapist

Although most people won’t go for them, Jade is somewhat interesting when it comes to Eidolons. E1 is probably the most impactful, as it further enhances her AoE potential and makes her much more viable for other game modes such as Memory of Chaos. It gives her much more flexibility in where to use her, but Destruction/Hunt characters will still be generally better for MoC/Apocalyptic Shadow. If you only plan on using her for Pure Fiction, I’d recommend getting her Cone instead.

Honkai: Star Rail is available for Android, iOS, Pc and PlayStation 5.

