Best JAK Scimitar Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Another week, another Aftermarket Part. The latest Conversion Kit in Call of Duty turn’s Modern Warfare 3‘s FJX Horus into a Warzone-ready SMG. Here’s the best loadout for the JAK Scimitar in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

The Best JAK Scimitar Attachments in Modern Warfare 3

As is the case with any Loadout in modern CoD, what you do in the Gunsmith is the most important part of this class setup. Without any additional attachments, the JAK Scimitar increases Damage Range, Bullet Velocity, and improves Horizontal and Vertical Recoil. In combination with a 60-Round Drum Magazine, this AMP can deliver Assault Rifle accuracy with SMG handling. Our recommended attachments deliver improvements in both categories.

Lopper LX-D Stock – This “assault stock” provides noticeable improvements to accuracy, at the cost of some small reductions to handling and mobility. The 7% reduction to Recoil Gun Kick and 10% to both Horizontal and Vertical Recoil help this gun excel at range. One of the biggest downsides to this weapon is its excessive Idle Sway. This stock provides improvements to Aiming Idle Sway and Firing Aim Stability, ensuring your crosshair won’t be bobbing around too much.

ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider – A long time favorite in the MW3 meta, this muzzle device reduces Recoil and keeps players off the mini-map. This Flash Hider makes it easier to track targets at range as well, due to the reduced muzzle flash you’ll see when firing. Players will take 5% penalties to Bullet Velocity and ADS Speed for using this attachment. However, the JAK Scimitar already has incredible Bullet Velocity for an SMG, and the ADS Speed can be improved with other attachments.

XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop – Speaking of improving ADS Speed, this underbarrel attachments does just that. This handstop provides an impressive 8% decrease to the amount of time it takes players to Aim Down Sight. In addition, the attachment also provides slight bonuses to Recoil Gun Kick and Vertical Recoil control. The main downsides to this attachment are a 2% increase to Horizontal Recoil, which isn’t noticeable in our opinion, and a widening of the Hipfire and Tactical Stance Spread. However, both spreads stay pretty tight, and with the fast ADS Speed of this build, you won’t need to use them much anyway.

JAK Glassless Optic – While I don’t usually recommend Optics on SMGs, this one certainly benefits. The JAK Scimitar Irons are fine enough, but this sight picture is far cleaner than those. This Precision Sight Picture will help you acquire and stay on targets at long range. It also provides a bonus boost to Firing Aim Stability.

The Best JAK Scimitar Build Vest and Perks in Modern Warfare 3

To round out this Loadout, choose a Vest and Perks which will help you stay accurate and alive, especially at long ranges. I prefer to play Objective modes in MW3 Multiplayer, so this Loadout is focused on that kind of play but will help slayers as well. The Engineer Vest is a great pick since it allows you to spot enemy equipment. It also helps by allowing you to take an extra Perk in the Gear slot.

For Perks, we first recommend the Marksman Gloves. These help reduce flinching when shot and swaying when aiming. Pairing this build with these gloves, this Loadout is able to stand against Assault Rifle users, and even counter-snipe. For Boots, I run the All-Terrain Boots. This gives you classic CoD movement, with fast movement speed and no Tac-Sprint. For the Gear slots, EOD Padding is a great choice as it counters explosive damage. The Mag Holster will help you reload faster, which, in combination with this weapon’s massive magazine, can ensure you’re almost always guns-up.

