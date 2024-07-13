Best Pheromosa Counters for Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Pheromosa is once again showing up in 5-star Raids in Pokemon GO, and you now have a chance to get a Shiny one! To raise those Shiny odds, you’ll need to beat this raid boss, and we’ve got the counters to help.

All Pheromosa Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness in Pokemon GO

Don’t let Pheromosa’s elegant appearance fool you — it’s still a formidable 5-star Raid boss that will take some strategy to beat. Pheromosa is a dual Bug/Fighting-type Ultra Beast, so your strategy will be similar to a Buzzwole Raid due to their identical typing.

That means leaning into the 2x weakness to Flying-type moves, while also bringing in Fairy, Fire, and Psychic-type moves as needed. Even though Pheromosa is doubly weak to Flying-type moves, there aren’t many top-tier battle Pokemon that have exclusively Flying Fast and Charged moves. That means considering your dual types carefully to take advantage of Pheromosa’s other weaknesses.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Pheromosa Bug/Fighting Fairy

Fire

Flying (2x)

Psychic Dark

Grass

Ice

Normal

Psychic

Steel Bug

Dark

Grass

Ground

Fighting

The Best Pheromosa Counters

To beat Pheromosa, grab your stronger Flying-type Pokemon and throw in some other effective moves if you’ve got a particular favorite in battle.

We’re listing out the standard forms of our Pheromosa counters, but keep in mind that Shadow Pokemon or Mega Evolutions will pack a more powerful punch in battle.

Pokemon Recommended Moveset

Rayquaza Air Slash

Dragon Ascent

Moltres Wing Attack

Sky Attack

Yveltal Gust

Oblivion Wing

Honchkrow Peck

Sky Attack

Staraptor Gust

Fly

Salamence Fire Fang

Fly

Incarnate Forme Enamorus Fairy Wind

Fly

Unfezant Air Slash

Sky Attack

Ho-Oh Extrasensory

Brave

Tornadus Air Slash

Hurricane

Taking on Pheromosa can be accomplished by a group of 2-5 trainers so long as you’ve got a strong team of Pokemon with solid counter moves. If you’re playing with some lower-level trainers or less than ideal Pokemon teams, you may want to recruit more trainers to help ensure those Raid Passes won’t go to waste.

Upon defeating Pheromosa as a Raid Boss, you’ll get a chance to catch one in the reward encounter. The CP range for these catches is between 1530 CP and 2030 CP, putting it on the lower end compared with other Ultra Beast Raid Bosses. Even so, you may just want to snag that Shiny Pheromosa for your Pokemon GO collection.

