Recruiting is vital when it comes to keeping a program relevant in EA Sports College Football 25 Dynasty Mode. However, it’s important to know where to look to find the best players, and that means paying attention to Pipelines. Here are the best Pipelines in College Football 25.

Anyone who follows real-life college football closely will know that a lot of high school talent comes from three states: California, Florida, and Texas. Football just means more in those states, and the good people at EA Sports are well aware of that. So, the best Pipelines in College Football 25 are the ones in California, Florida, and Texas. However, it won’t make sense for every program to try to recruit from those areas.

When setting up a Dynasty, gamers will be able to choose their primary Pipeline. This will give them an advantage when it comes time to recruit, but it’s not the only thing that matters. Academic Prestige, Athletic Facilities, and Brand Exposure all play a part in players’ recruiting decisions. Of course, not every program in Dynasty Mode will be able to offer everything in abundance, so it’s important for gamers to be strategic with who they target.

So, when it comes time to start a new Dynasty and pick out the best Pipelines in College Football 25, there are a lot of factors to consider. For those who want an easy go of it, though, choosing a school near one of the major Pipelines will make the recruiting process a whole lot easier. It may not be the most celebrated tactic, but that won’t matter after winning a National Championship.

And those are the best Pipelines in EA Sports College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

