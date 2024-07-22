Convincing high school players to join your program isn’t the only way to upgrade your roster in EA Sports College Football 25 Dynasty Mode. However, you have to know who to go after. Here are the best players to target in the transfer portal in College Football 25 Dynasty Mode.

Recommended Videos

Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt

A big problem for many players in Dynasty Mode is finding receivers who can hold onto the ball. That’s not an issue for Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt, who is a big body that’s able to separate. Adding him to your squad will make 50/50 balls feel more like 75/25, and he’s got enough speed to break away from defenders. If your receiver room is in need of an upgrade, Sarratt is a player to go after.

Georgia Southern RB Jalen White

If all your offense needs is a little bit of explosiveness, Jalen White is the perfect player to target in the transfer portal in College Football 25 Dynasty Mode. While he may be older, having already played four years of collegiate football, he knows how to carry the load for a team. White isn’t someone to bring over if you’re just starting out a Dynasty, but he’s the perfect fit for anyone on the cusp of a championship and looking for a boost.

Related: How to Get Skill Points Fast in College Football 25 Road to Glory

Western Kentucky CB Upton Stout

If scoring isn’t a problem for you, you’ve probably ignored your defense a bit, which has led to some blown leads. Having a corner on your team that can run with any receiver will go a long way toward fixing that, and lucky for you, that’s Upton Stout’s specialty. He’s also a capable blitzer, allowing you to be creative when sending pressure.

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy