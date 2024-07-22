EA College Football 25 Oklahoma Sooners Walking Out to Field
Best Players to Target in the Transfer Portal in College Football 25 Dynasty Mode

Jackson Hayes
Published: Jul 22, 2024 09:10 am

Convincing high school players to join your program isn’t the only way to upgrade your roster in EA Sports College Football 25 Dynasty Mode. However, you have to know who to go after. Here are the best players to target in the transfer portal in College Football 25 Dynasty Mode.

Players to Target in the Transfer Portal in College Football 25 Dynasty Mode

Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt

Elijah Sarratt in College Football 25 as part of an article about the best players to target in the transfer portal in Dynasty Mode.

A big problem for many players in Dynasty Mode is finding receivers who can hold onto the ball. That’s not an issue for Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt, who is a big body that’s able to separate. Adding him to your squad will make 50/50 balls feel more like 75/25, and he’s got enough speed to break away from defenders. If your receiver room is in need of an upgrade, Sarratt is a player to go after.

Georgia Southern RB Jalen White

Jalen White in College Football 25 as part of an article about the best players to target in the transfer portal in Dynasty Mode.

If all your offense needs is a little bit of explosiveness, Jalen White is the perfect player to target in the transfer portal in College Football 25 Dynasty Mode. While he may be older, having already played four years of collegiate football, he knows how to carry the load for a team. White isn’t someone to bring over if you’re just starting out a Dynasty, but he’s the perfect fit for anyone on the cusp of a championship and looking for a boost.

Western Kentucky CB Upton Stout

Upton Stout in College Football 25 as part of an article about the best players to target in the transfer portal in Dynasty Mode.

If scoring isn’t a problem for you, you’ve probably ignored your defense a bit, which has led to some blown leads. Having a corner on your team that can run with any receiver will go a long way toward fixing that, and lucky for you, that’s Upton Stout’s specialty. He’s also a capable blitzer, allowing you to be creative when sending pressure.

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

