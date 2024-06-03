Out of the three available light machine guns in XDefiant, the RPK-47 is likely the least popular. However, with the right loadout of attachments, you can turn the RPK-47 into a solid weapon that can take on enemies at any range.

Best RPK-47 Loadout in XDefiant

Being a light machine gun, it’s crucial that you increase mobility on the RPK-47 if you want a fighting chance at closer ranges against other weapons. In addition to that, though, the RPK also needs help with its fire rate, as it’s slower than normal and can result in you dying before you’re able to get enough shots off to kill enemies. Both of these areas are addressed in my loadout below:

Muzzle : Muzzle Booster

: Muzzle Booster Barrel : Rapid Fire

: Rapid Fire Optic : Reflex Sight

: Reflex Sight Front Rail : Superlight

: Superlight Stock: Lightweight Stock

For starters, let’s take care of any fire rate concerns on the RPK-47. Doubling up on the Muzzle Booster and the Rapid Fire Barrel gives you an extra 7.5% fire rate, vastly boosting your time-to-kill if you can manage to hit your first several shots. The RPK is a five-shot kill at most ranges, so if you’re able to stay accurate, you can down enemies rather quickly.

Moving on, we can now address the mobility of the RPK-47, which isn’t great by default. First up, I have the Superlight Front Rail equipped to give you a better aim down sights time and sprint speed. Next, the Lightweight Stock adds more sprint speed as well as ADS move speed, allowing you to be more mobile when aiming down sights. Both of these attachments come at the cost of recoil control, but the RPK-47 is more than accurate enough to accommodate for that.

The final attachment on the loadout is the Reflex Sight, which isn’t a vital attachment. However, I prefer the RPK with an optic rather than the iron sights. If you like the iron sights, though, I suggest equipping a Rear Grip in place of the optic.

And that’s the best RPK-47 loadout in XDefiant.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

